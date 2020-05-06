Last night, hundreds of drones staged a seven-minute show at the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam. In light of Liberation Day, they formed a red-white-and-blue heart, among other things.

The purpose of the performance was to give residents and healthcare workers in Rotterdam a little love (in the shape of a heart) and to reflect upon the 75 years of freedom in the Netherlands.

Boven #Rotterdam vlogen gisteravond 300 verlichte drones die een zwerm spreeuwen verbeeldden. Met dit symbool voor vrijheid en hoop staken Studio DRIFT en Mothership Rotterdammers een ♥️ onder de riem. Meer info en terugkijken: https://t.co/jri010JyE5#RotterdamMakeItHappen pic.twitter.com/HnMG9jEQNy — Rotterdam (@rotterdam) May 6, 2020

To top it off, piano music accompanied the flying objects.

Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen was present at the event, partaking in the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate, which is responsible for overseeing the drones.

According to the Minister, the festivities should be repeated next year so that people can view them live. Furthermore, it is possible that this kind of light show may replace fireworks.

Did you see the light show in Rotterdam yesterday? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Der Schmitzi/Wikimedia Commons