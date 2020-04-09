According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 107 year-old Cornelia Ras from Goeree-Overflakee in the province of South Holland, is the oldest coronavirus patient ever to have recovered.

A WHO spokesperson confirmed this information to NU.nl. The WHO monitors information regarding coronavirus worldwide, but does not necessarily know the age of persons who are cured. However, the spokesperson claims that Ras (or Tante Cor as her relatives call her) will likely remain oldest patient to be clear of the virus, even when all the data about the ages of recovered patients is collected.

107-year old Cornelia Ras is now the oldest known person to recover from Coronavirus. 📍Netherlands #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Netherlands pic.twitter.com/hfVYuDc4ik — The Good News, News (@Th3GoodN3ws) April 8, 2020

Ras likely contracted the virus during a church service at her nursing home, where 40 other people were also infected, and at least 10 did not survive.

“We are all very relieved that it’s over,” says Maaike de Groot, Ras’s niece to nieuws.nl.

Close competition

In the US, a 104 year-old man was also cured of the novel coronavirus, and here in the Netherlands there have been several stories as such. For instance, a 101 year-old woman from Capelle aan den Ijssel was the first person over the age of 100 to have recovered, followed by a man aged 103 from Steenbergen in Brabant.

