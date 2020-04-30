Can’t take a trip to the Keukenhof this year due to the coronavirus restrictions? Well, you can still appreciate the splendour of the gardens through their new virtual tour.

This year, due to coronavirus restrictions the Keukenhof in Lisse will be closed for visitors. Tulips are in full bloom now, and it’s sad that we can’t experience them first-hand.

But, thankfully, the Keukenhof has a solution that’s, well, as good as it gets in times like these.

A virtual tour.

The park is responding to a question that has come up again and again on their social media platforms.

If you like flowers, Keukenhof, one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in the world, is doing a 360 virtual tour.https://t.co/cA2Q5lvNPk 🌷🌼🌻🌹 pic.twitter.com/KV6m5h5Xi9 — Rosa Carbo-Mascarell 🍊 (@moreelen) April 24, 2020

A nine-minute video takes virtual visitors along the paths of the gardens to spectacle at the tulips, hyacinths, daffodils galore. You can also spot the famous pond and mill.

The video was released on Tuesday, so for all you flower loving fanatics, here’s a little something to brighten your morning:

Hopefully, we’ll get to experience these gardens in person next year. They are quite a sight.

Have you ever visited the Keukenhof in person? What did you think? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Feature image: Petr Kratochvil/PublicDomainPictures.net