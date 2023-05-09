‘I didn’t want to lose him’: Dutchman hides father’s body in freezer

NewsCrimePolitics & SocietyWeird
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
back-of-dutch-police-uniform
Image: Dutchlight/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/83491686/stock-photo-dutch-police-officer.html

Have you ever loved someone so much that you never want to let them go? Well, let’s just say a certain Dutch man felt this way a little too strongly about his dead father — with rather chilling results.

Limburg police found the father’s body in the freezer of a house in Landgraaf this weekend, reports the NOS. The resident of the building, an 82-year-old man, is suspected of hiding his father’s body.

However, the son tells 1Limburg that his father, 101, died of natural causes a year and a half ago. “I didn’t want to lose him. Otherwise, I would miss him.” He says the reason he put his father in the freezer was so that he could still talk to him.

Ongoing investigation

Whilst the police do not assume a crime was committed, the investigation is focused on how the father died and why his body was kept in a freezer. 

The situation was discovered based on a report made to the police. Although the police have not confirmed who made the report, it is believed to be the GP of the deceased who reported to the police after concern about the 101-year-old man’s health.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Hoera! Low-income Amsterdammers can now apply for FREE public transport tickets
Next article
Max Verstappen wins Miami Grand Prix, but loses ‘Sportsman of the Year’ to Messi
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Hoera! Amsterdammers will be getting a cable car over the IJ: Here’s what we know

Get ready to hop on board the cable car that will soon run over the IJ river, connecting North and...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Hoera! Amsterdammers will be getting a cable car over the IJ: Here’s what we know

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Get ready to hop on board the cable car that will soon run over the IJ river, connecting North and West Amsterdam! Dying to catch...

Am I eligible to get a mortgage in the Netherlands?

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
If you’re thinking of buying a house in the Netherlands as an international, the first question that probably pops into your mind is: “Am...

Stunning colourised footage of Rotterdam before WWII (video inside!)

Brin Andrews - 2
Discover a completely different Rotterdam from the one we know now. This newly colourised footage of Rotterdam before the war offers a unique glimpse...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.