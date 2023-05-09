‘I didn’t want to lose him’: Dutchman hides father’s body in freezer

Have you ever loved someone so much that you never want to let them go? Well, let’s just say a certain Dutch man felt this way a little too strongly about his dead father — with rather chilling results.

Limburg police found the father’s body in the freezer of a house in Landgraaf this weekend, reports the NOS. The resident of the building, an 82-year-old man, is suspected of hiding his father’s body.

However, the son tells 1Limburg that his father, 101, died of natural causes a year and a half ago. “I didn’t want to lose him. Otherwise, I would miss him.” He says the reason he put his father in the freezer was so that he could still talk to him.

Ongoing investigation

Whilst the police do not assume a crime was committed, the investigation is focused on how the father died and why his body was kept in a freezer.

The situation was discovered based on a report made to the police. Although the police have not confirmed who made the report, it is believed to be the GP of the deceased who reported to the police after concern about the 101-year-old man’s health.

