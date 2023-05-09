Hoera! Low-income Amsterdammers can now apply for FREE public transport tickets

NewsPolitics & Society
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
public-tram-crossing-damrak-main-street-crowded-with-tourists-amsterdam-netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/public-tram-crossing-damrak-main-street-crowded-with-tourists-amsterdam-netherlands_26889985.htm#query=tram%20amsterdam&position=11&from_view=search&track=sph

Can’t pay for public transport? As of May 8, people with lower incomes in the Amsterdam region have the opportunity to get 8 free public transport tickets. 

These tickets are intended for anyone who earns up to 130% of the minimum income and grants an hour and a half of travel time on buses, trams, and metros throughout the Amsterdam public transport region (Vervoerregio Amsterdam).

The Vervoerregio Amsterdam public transport system includes the city of Amsterdam and 13 other municipalities: Aalsmeer, Amstelveen, Diemen, Edam-Volendam, Haarlemmermeer, Landsmeer, Oostzaan, Ouder-Amstel, Purmerend, Uithoorn, Waterland, Wormerland, and Zaanstad. 

Let op: this does not cover the use of the NS, the Netherlands’ national rail operator. 

The rise in public transportation costs 

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as there has been a significant increase in Dutch public transport prices over the past few years.

This year alone, public transport prices rose by an average of 7.24% due to higher energy costs, wages, and inflation. This has resulted in many households struggling to afford the cost of transport tickets, reports RTL Nieuws. 

The Amsterdam alderman for transportation, Melanie van Der Horst, noted that she hopes this program will “ease some of the financial burdens for the most severely affected group.”

READ MORE | Guess what? Dutch train travel will be even MORE chaotic and expensive in coming years

Alderman Marja Ruigrok in Haarlemmermeer, where Schiphol Airport is located, expressed the same sentiment as Van der Horst. In a press release, she stated: “It’s wonderful that we, as a transport region, can collaborate with our transport operators during these hard times for many people.”

Who qualifies for these tickets? 

According to Van der Horst, approximately 95,000 families across 14 Noord-Holland municipalities qualify for the initiative. 

Each household can request up to eight tickets annually through a dedicated website: www.gratis-ov.nl. This allows a family to reach all destinations within the transportation region and return home without the stress of having to pay for a ticket. 

The tickets are also distributed through food banks, thrift stores, and other socially involved organisations. 

What do you think of Amsterdam’s new initiative to help low-income households? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Moving to the Netherlands: the pros and cons
Next article
‘I didn’t want to lose him’: Dutchman hides father’s body in freezer
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Hoera! Amsterdammers will be getting a cable car over the IJ: Here’s what we know

Get ready to hop on board the cable car that will soon run over the IJ river, connecting North and...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Hoera! Amsterdammers will be getting a cable car over the IJ: Here’s what we know

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Get ready to hop on board the cable car that will soon run over the IJ river, connecting North and West Amsterdam! Dying to catch...

Am I eligible to get a mortgage in the Netherlands?

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
If you’re thinking of buying a house in the Netherlands as an international, the first question that probably pops into your mind is: “Am...

Stunning colourised footage of Rotterdam before WWII (video inside!)

Brin Andrews - 2
Discover a completely different Rotterdam from the one we know now. This newly colourised footage of Rotterdam before the war offers a unique glimpse...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.