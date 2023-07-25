Operation ‘Cookie Monster’ arrests suspected Dutch cybercriminal

NewsCrimeInternationalPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
2 minute read
photo-of-cyber-criminal-hacking-on-multiple-computers-and-laptops
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/165984592/stock-photo-hacker-working-on-computer-cyber.html

Ever worried about someone stealing your cookies? Nee, not the chocolate kind, but browser cookies. Well, a certain Dutchman may have got caught with his hand in the cookie jar and has since been arrested for his crimes. 

Dubbed ‘Cookie Monster’, a police investigation involving the FBI and Europol has identified a 32-year-old Dutchman as possibly the largest user of the criminal trading website Genesis Market. 

The supposed cybercriminal was arrested in Barendrecht on July 18, reports NU.nl.

Stealing digital information 

Genesis Market was a criminal trading website that allowed criminals to take over the digital lives of their victims. Account data, digital fingerprints, web cookies, and credit card information could all be accessed and sold. 

READ MORE | Dutch websites blackout after Russian hack attack: retaliation for Dutch support of Ukraine

Cybercriminals could then pose as their victims on social media, order things online, and empty or loot investment portfolios and bank accounts.

The FBI shut the website down on April 4, but not before millions of user profiles were sold, including those of 50,000 people in the Netherlands.

How did so many people get hacked? Malicious software uploaded victims’ private information after the victims downloaded pirated or infected software.

The largest criminal site user

The Dutchman in question is suspected of being the largest Dutch user of the criminal site and possibly even among the top 10 users worldwide.

It’s thought that he could have robbed people of up to tens of thousands of euros. Echt niet leuk!

In April, seventeen Dutch people were arrested for using the Genesis Market and more arrests could still be possible.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📬

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Rotterdam is the coolest city — and these epic pics prove it
Next article
Finding a job in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide [2023]
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Is your Dutch house unbearably hot during summer? Give these handy tips a try

Before you go scouring the internet for super complex solutions to the heat in your home, we’ve got a sweet...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Curious about modern living in the Amsterdam area? Visit the Hyde Park House

Lyna Meyrer - 0
Dreaming of your very own place in the Netherlands? We feel you. Lucky for all of us, one of the Netherlands’ biggest construction projects...

Is your Dutch house unbearably hot during summer? Give these handy tips a try

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Before you go scouring the internet for super complex solutions to the heat in your home, we’ve got a sweet and simple one for...

Here’s why one Dutch man plans to RUN from Amsterdam to Ukraine

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Starting Saturday morning, runner Boas Kragtwijk has risen to an impressive challenge: running from Amsterdam to Kyiv to raise money for Ukraine.   Yep, ‘Ultra4Ukraine' is...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.