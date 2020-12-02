It’s official: we’re mega-fans of Rotterdam! Shedding its crappy parts and putting up new amazing architectural highlights, Rotterdam is like a caterpillar turning into a beautiful butterfly over the past few years.

As a born Rotterdammer I already had the pleasure of writing at DutchReview about some great photographers in Rotterdam. Now, let’s look at some of the best and latest shots of Rotterdam!

Epic Rotterdam by Gestaltes

There is one account on Instagram called Gestaltes, that just kept posting pics and there was something special about them. I couldn't quite put my finger on why they made Rotterdam look so special, but I did know that I wanted to keep seeing more and more!

Anyway, let’s look at some spectacular shots of a few iconic architectural Rotterdam buildings one at a time or as they say in Rotterdam: geen woorden maar daden — no words but deeds.

The Erasmus bridge

It’s a fairly young bridge, but now a symbol of the port city. Recently the bridge made it onto all kinds of “best bridges in the world” lists and you can see why:

De Rotterdam

Right next to the Erasmus bridge you can find “De Rotterdam” building. It’s huge and was only completed a few years ago, but is already a crowd favourite.

New Orleans

Right next to De Rotterdam (in the above pic), is the New Orleans building. New Orleans is a 46-storey, 158 m residential skyscraper and designed by Álvaro Siza Vieira. It is currently the tallest residential building in the Netherlands.

Kop van Zuid

All these buildings and the Cruise Terminal are located at the “Kop van Zuid” (or Llyod-quarter). It’s a Walhalla for architecture lovers and photographers.

The Central Station of Rotterdam

Amsterdam has been working for decades on theirs — but Rotterdam finished its awesome station under its budget and time schedule (and it’s lit af).

Tons of other architectural highlights

Rotterdam has tons of other plans for new and epic buildings and there’s still plenty in the city to discover.

Fun-fact: this is the Buttplug Gnome in Rotterdam

The bronze statue was intended to show Santa holding a festive bell and a Christmas tree, but the artist that made it; Paul McCarthy, did it a bit different.

After some moaning by Rotterdammers about the costs, the sexually active gnome was adopted and loved by the city.

That's it for now!

Feature Image: Gestaltes/Supplied.

