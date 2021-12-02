Eindhoven has a creepy announcement warning people to keep their distance

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
lwhite-loud-speaker-against-sky
Image: toa55/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/13595013/stock-photo-loudspeakers.html

Weird announcements have been disrupting Eindhoven’s shopping district, giving people coronavirus-related advice — and residents are creeped the F out.

The announcements started last Friday when shoppers noticed a preacher-like voice booming through the city centre, telling people to keep social distance.

The omnipresent voice appears to be friendly, but his announcements are so loud that people can hear them through their windows in Dutch as well as in what one resident describes as “stone-cold English.”

So much for a quiet WFH day, eh? 👻

Every 15 minutes

The announcements play every 15 minutes through loudspeakers between the hours of 9:00 to 18:00.

The message is always the same, “To prevent the spread of the virus: keep one and a half meters away from each other. Stick to the basic rules. Only together can we get corona under control.”

“It makes me crazy. It’s like I ended up in a re-education camp,” a local resident tells Omroep Brabandt. Yikes! 😱

Outrage from residents

At least ten complaints have been filed at city hall over the loudness of the speakers. Eindhoven’s municipality has promised to make changes by turning the volume down and beginning the announcements later in the day and ending them earlier in the evening.

What do you think about the Eindhoven announcer? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: toa55/Depositphotos

Previous articleThese are the four BEST (and worst) Dutch cities for expats in 2021
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

These are the four BEST (and worst) Dutch cities for expats in 2021

Four Dutch cities have been ranked in Internations' Best & Worst Cities for Expats 2021 list! The Hague and Rotterdam...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Eindhoven has a creepy announcement warning people to keep their distance

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Weird announcements have been disrupting Eindhoven's shopping district, giving people coronavirus-related advice — and residents are creeped the F out. The announcements started last...

These are the four BEST (and worst) Dutch cities for expats in 2021

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Four Dutch cities have been ranked in Internations' Best & Worst Cities for Expats 2021 list! The Hague and Rotterdam stood out from the...

How to get Dutch citizenship in 2022: becoming a Nederlander

Emma Brown -
Thinking about becoming a Dutch citizen? How do you become a true Dutchie, a Dutchie with the papers to prove it?  So, you're looking to...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X