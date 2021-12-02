Eindhoven has a creepy announcement warning people to keep their distance

Weird announcements have been disrupting Eindhoven’s shopping district, giving people coronavirus-related advice — and residents are creeped the F out.

The announcements started last Friday when shoppers noticed a preacher-like voice booming through the city centre, telling people to keep social distance.

The omnipresent voice appears to be friendly, but his announcements are so loud that people can hear them through their windows in Dutch as well as in what one resident describes as “stone-cold English.”

So much for a quiet WFH day, eh? 👻

Ik heb dit misschien wel al 10x bekeken pic.twitter.com/H6G7ZQdjVt — Mark-Jan Werner (@wrnrm) December 1, 2021

Every 15 minutes

The announcements play every 15 minutes through loudspeakers between the hours of 9:00 to 18:00.

The message is always the same, “To prevent the spread of the virus: keep one and a half meters away from each other. Stick to the basic rules. Only together can we get corona under control.”

“It makes me crazy. It’s like I ended up in a re-education camp,” a local resident tells Omroep Brabandt. Yikes! 😱

Outrage from residents

At least ten complaints have been filed at city hall over the loudness of the speakers. Eindhoven’s municipality has promised to make changes by turning the volume down and beginning the announcements later in the day and ending them earlier in the evening.

What do you think about the Eindhoven announcer? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: toa55/Depositphotos