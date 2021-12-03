Here’s what’s crackin’: The Netherlands wants to end live boiling lobsters and crabs

Farah Al Mazouni
In a discussion between the Dutch Party for the Animals and the outgoing Minister of Agriculture, Carola Schouten — a motion is introduced to officially ban the live cooking of lobsters and crabs in the Netherlands.

As reported by the NOS, and in a response to the results of a British study which indicates that crabs, octopuses, and lobsters experience pain and stress when placed alive in boiling water, Minister Schouten announced that an EU ban is being looked at.

But until such action, which can take years, is taken at a European level, and while a Dutch motion for a ban has no majority in the house for the time being — Schouten called on restaurants and chef training courses not to be shellfish in their methods. 🦞

The minister urged everyone to focus on alternative cooking methods in light of the study findings. “I want to see how this becomes standard practice in the Netherlands,” said Schouten according to RTL Nieuws.

While there’s currently an official ban on boiling live lobsters in Switzerland and New Zealand, Schouten believes that many restaurants and chefs have already stopped using this practice in the Netherlands says NU.nl.

Animals on display

During the same parliamentary session on the Dutch agricultural budget, the cabinet also discussed a request from several parties which pushed for a ban on reptile trade during fairs.

Despite fears of diseases that can be transmitted through these exchanges and reports of animal abuse of reptiles and other species at fairs, Schouten explained that she can’t ban animal exchanges the fairs follow the current rules. Yet she announced that stronger action against abuses and closing hours will be taken in the future.

What do you think of a possible Dutch ban on live boiling lobsters and crabs? Tell us in the comments below!

Farah Al Mazouni
