Big news in the world of biotech and general global pill production: Eli Lilly is heading to the Netherlands.

The pharmaceutical giant is planning to invest €2.6 billion to build a brand-new factory that will employ about 500 people.

A big scientific hub

The factory will be located at Leiden Bioscience Park, one of the biggest science parks in Europe.

The spot was chosen because it’s close to the Port of Rotterdam, Schiphol Airport, a highly skilled talent pool, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam.

Leiden Bio Science Park is the Netherlands’ largest life sciences cluster and one of Europe’s leading biotech hubs. Located between Leiden Central Station, Katwijk and Oegstgeest, it brings together more than 200 companies, research institutes, and startups focused on biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical innovation. - Advertisement - Anchored by Leiden University and the Leiden University Medical Center, the park fosters collaboration between academia and industry. It’s home to global players like Janssen and Astellas, as well as pioneering Dutch biotech firms. With modern labs, research facilities, and a growing innovation community, the Leiden Bio Science Park plays a vital role in advancing global health.

Once the plant is up and running, it will produce medications for a whole range of conditions and medical sectors: think diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, oncology, immunology, and neuroscience.

In a press release, CEO Dave Ricks claims that: “Leiden Bio Science Park offers access to a skilled workforce, reliable infrastructure and proven pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.”

We’re investing $3 billion in a new manufacturing site in Katwijk, Netherlands, to boost global access to oral medicines. Building on our U.S. expansion, this helps deliver treatments to more patients, faster. Learn more about our M&Q commitment: https://t.co/n3GMDxHAkY… pic.twitter.com/FHf9HYFYFJ — Eli Lilly and Company (@EliLillyandCo) November 3, 2025

One of the star products will be the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, which Eli Lilly hopes will go head-to-head with Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (who produces the popular Ozempic).

A new job market?

However, before anyone gets too excited about the job posts, there’s a tiny detail to sort out: who is going to work there?

As Marco Frenken, general manager of Lilly Nederland, explains to the NOS: “These are truly specialised jobs that require a tremendous amount of high-tech knowledge.”

So whether the roles will go to Dutch workers or incoming expats is still up in the air.

Construction is not guaranteed just yet

And that’s not the only thing that’s still up in the air: several permits still need to be approved, including those related to water, nitrogen, energy, and accessibility.

Because if there’s one thing the Netherlands enjoys, it’s paperwork.

If all goes according to plan (permits willing), the first medicines could start rolling off the production line in 2030.

Leiden may soon be known not just for its canals and students, but also for producing billions of pills destined for the entire world.

So, what do you think? Are you excited about a major pharmaceutical company setting up shop practically next door? Let us know in the comments.