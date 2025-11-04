💶 Just moved to the Netherlands? Get started with ING and receive a €100 sign-up bonus!

Eurostar is getting some competition: You can soon travel to London from Amsterdam with Virgin

This brings an end to Eurostar's monopoly 👀

News
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
After 30 years of Eurostar having the Channel Tunnel all to itself, Richard Branson’s Virgin Group has got the green light to shake things up.

The British billionaire plans to launch rival train services between London and Amsterdam by 2030, which could mean cheaper tickets and better service for travellers.

“It’s time to end this 30-year monopoly and bring a bit of Virgin magic to the Channel Tunnel,” the eccentric entrepreneur declares in a press release.

We’re not entirely sure what “Virgin magic” entails, but if it involves lower fares than Eurostar’s eye-watering prices, we’re listening.

What’s actually happening?

The British rail regulator has approved Virgin’s use of the Temple Mills depot in East London, the only facility suitable for larger European trains. This means Eurostar will have to share its toys with Virgin when the time comes.

READ MORE | Good news, Eurostar is increasing its train services from Amsterdam to London

Virgin plans to connect London with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, with ambitions for further European expansion. They’ve already ordered twelve trains for the connection, according to RTL Nieuws.

But there’s still a long way to go. Virgin needs to secure commercial agreements, obtain financing, gain track access, and get safety approvals from both the UK and EU authorities.

Finding a parking place might just be a bit difficult

ProRail says there’s space on the high-speed line for Virgin. The tricky bit? Finding somewhere to park and clean the trains.

“That’s a bit more complicated,” Aldert Baas of ProRail admits to RTL Nieuws.

There’s also Belgium to consider. The track there is “a bit cramped,” which could complicate matters for any new international service.

Competition at last?

Virgin isn’t alone in eyeing this route. Italian state-owned Trenitalia, Spanish newcomer Evolyn, and Gemini Trains (backed by Uber) are all interested, though none have Virgin’s regulatory approval yet.

Meanwhile, Eurostar announced plans last week to purchase new double-decker trains for 2031. Perhaps the threat of competition is already working its magic.

Will Virgin’s “magic” actually materialise by 2030, or will this remain another ambitious plan that never quite leaves the station? What do you think?

