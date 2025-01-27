Elon Musk has as much money as 70% of Dutch people COMBINED

Warning: talk of rich white men 😃

It’s official: Elon Musk, whose name almost warrants a trigger warning, has a fortune equivalent to the combined wealth of 70% of Dutch households. 

This calculation was done by RTLNieuws, and includes Dutchies’ savings, houses, shareholdings and business assets, but excludes their debts. 

For most of us, this statistic is unfathomable. So, let’s break it down. 

In what world does someone need a billion dollars? Let alone 434 billion…

According to Bloomberg, Musk’s current net worth is valued at a shocking $434 billion. When converted to Euros, that’s around €418 billion

With this, Elon could theoretically buy everything owned by seven out of ten Dutch citizens, as RTLNieuws explains. 

Let’s do the math:

  • The collective wealth of 70% of Dutch households totals €421 billion.
  • Musk’s net worth sits just shy of that, at a monstrous €418 billion. 

In other words, Musk’s fortune is nearly equivalent to the entire Dutch population’s combined net worth. Geweldig! (Amazing! But not really…)

What could Musk do with all this money? For starters, he could freely hand out €23,000 to every single one of the Netherlands’ 18 million residents and still be left with €4 billion. 

@realestatebulldog Who's hungry? #eattherich ♬ original sound – Whisper Pickle

And he’s only getting richer

The terrifying part? Musk is only getting richer, largely thanks to a political system riddled with corruption. 

In the good old days, politicians at least tried to be subtle about their shady dealings — but not anymore. Enter Donald Trump, Musk’s bromantic partner-in-crime.

Investors hoped Musk’s closeness to the orange president could work in their favour, and… you guessed it: It did! 

Since Trump’s election, Musk’s net worth has skyrocketed as Tesla’s market value grew by a staggering 66%. Today, Tesla’s value is worth around $170 billion, with Musk holding a 13% stake. 

While criminals govern countries and billionaires obsess over amassing another billion… the rest of us find ourselves in a reality where their unimaginable wealth and power rule the world — proving that there is no such thing as a “good billionaire”. 

Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

