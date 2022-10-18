Office bribe: employers try to attract workers back to the office with smoothie bars and nap units 

Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/236017744/stock-photo-high-angle-view-professional-multiracial.html

Post-COVID 19, what do workers want that’ll get them back to office spaces? Well, it looks like these companies have the answers: smoothie bars, coffee gardens, and power nap units!

Employers are doing everything they can to make the office appealing to workers and entice them to leave their homes after years of home-working, reports the NOS

Office spaces have become more of a social area

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, office spaces have become a place for workers to meet, talk, and socialise, rather than a place purely for work purposes. 

With many companies offering hybrid work models, employees can work from the comforts of their homes a few days a week, but meet in the office to catch up with co-workers. 

And employers want to adapt the office space to make room for more chats! 🗣

Jeroen Peters, director of marketing and communication at D&B, a facility services provider, came up with the idea to have a ‘culture club’ for his employees. 

“With activities and training, you can spread your culture among employees. Think of drinks, but also games, breakfast sessions, movie nights and padel lessons,” Peters says. 

Why work in the office when you could work from home?

The question remains; how would you lure workers into the office when their homes are so comfortable? 

Everything they could need is right there — comfy chairs to work from, good coffee, good music, and, even better, pants are an option at home. 🩳🚫

The town hall in Amstelveen is an example of an office space incorporating comfort, and intrigue, into the office to encourage workers to commute from their homes. 

Workers can sit and enjoy the facilities available in a Japanese garden, a library garden, and a coffee garden — all in their office area! In one garden, they even have the seats of an old Boeing 747 to recreate an aviation lounge. 

That’s one way to get people to the office! 

Labour shortages

With stress on employers due to worker shortages, they are turning to new solutions to encourage workers to get into the office. 

According to a recent study by recruitment agency Robert Half, more than half of senior management employees expect it will be even harder to find people to fill roles in offices by 2023. 

Basically, it’s a HR nightmare. But, with better facilities for employees to gather and socialise, it might just get people out of the home office! 🛌

What do you think of these facilities? Tell us your thoughts in a comment below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
How the energy crisis stole Christmas: the NL to cut down on light decorations to save energy
Dutchies with stomach reductions want discounts…at all-you-can-eat restaurants
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

