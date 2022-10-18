Dutchies with stomach reductions want discounts…at all-you-can-eat restaurants

The number of people in the Netherlands that choose to have a gastric bypass is rising — and with it the number of “all-you-can-eat” restaurants. These restaurants don’t usually offer discounts to Dutchies with stomach reductions.

And this oversight, according to Omroep West, makes Dutchies VERY angry. Anything for a good korting (discount), right? 😉

The meat and potatoes of the issue

All-you-can-eat restaurants typically charge customers a set price for their food. This doesn’t take into account people that have had gastric bypasses, who generally eat very small meals.

In fact, the chairwoman of Stichting Bariatie Groep Nederlands (the Dutch Bariatric Group Foundation) even told Omroep West that stomach reductions and all-you-can-eat meals don’t go together.

But Dutchies that want the most bang for their buck have their (pitch)forks raised at this discrimination and are demanding discounts.

Opinions are more divided than split peas

Shabu Shabu in the Hague told Omroep West that they used to have a discount scheme…up until people started abusing it willy-nilly. (See people — this is why we can’t have good things!)

Leiden’s Yuniko, a sushi restaurant, also abolished its discount scheme three years ago. They said it was becoming increasingly difficult to prove if people were lying about having had the surgery, just to take advantage of some spicy kortingen (discounts).

However, Samen in Delft and Eten Enzo in Zoetermeer see things quite differently.

An employee from Eten Enzo even stressed to Omroep West that they want to accommodate such people, even if there isn’t an overwhelming demand for it.

What do you think of this issue? Tell us all about it in the comments below!