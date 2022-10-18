Dutchies with stomach reductions want discounts…at all-you-can-eat restaurants

NewsHealth
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
sushi-on-a-plate
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/329580138/stock-photo-sushi-black-background.html

The number of people in the Netherlands that choose to have a gastric bypass is rising — and with it the number of “all-you-can-eat” restaurants. These restaurants don’t usually offer discounts to Dutchies with stomach reductions.

And this oversight, according to Omroep West, makes Dutchies VERY angry. Anything for a good korting (discount), right? 😉

The meat and potatoes of the issue

All-you-can-eat restaurants typically charge customers a set price for their food. This doesn’t take into account people that have had gastric bypasses, who generally eat very small meals.

In fact, the chairwoman of Stichting Bariatie Groep Nederlands (the Dutch Bariatric Group Foundation) even told Omroep West that stomach reductions and all-you-can-eat meals don’t go together.

But Dutchies that want the most bang for their buck have their (pitch)forks raised at this discrimination and are demanding discounts.

Opinions are more divided than split peas

Shabu Shabu in the Hague told Omroep West that they used to have a discount scheme…up until people started abusing it willy-nilly. (See people — this is why we can’t have good things!)

Leiden’s Yuniko, a sushi restaurant, also abolished its discount scheme three years ago. They said it was becoming increasingly difficult to prove if people were lying about having had the surgery, just to take advantage of some spicy kortingen (discounts).

However, Samen in Delft and Eten Enzo in Zoetermeer see things quite differently.

An employee from Eten Enzo even stressed to Omroep West that they want to accommodate such people, even if there isn’t an overwhelming demand for it.

What do you think of this issue? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Office bribe: employers try to attract workers back to the office with smoothie bars and nap units 
Next article
Orca washes ashore and dies in Zeeland; currently being examined in Utrecht
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Orca washes ashore and dies in Zeeland; currently being examined in Utrecht

An orca was washed ashore at Cadzand beach in Zeeland and died on Sunday evening, despite the efforts of animal...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

Orca washes ashore and dies in Zeeland; currently being examined in Utrecht

Mihály Droppa - 0
An orca was washed ashore at Cadzand beach in Zeeland and died on Sunday evening, despite the efforts of animal rescuers.    A few people noticed...

Office bribe: employers try to attract workers back to the office with smoothie bars and nap units 

Heather Slevin - 0
Post-COVID 19, what do workers want that’ll get them back to office spaces? Well, it looks like these companies have the answers: smoothie bars,...

How the energy crisis stole Christmas: the NL to cut down on light decorations to save energy

Gaelle Salem - 0
The Netherlands plans to put Christmas lights on for less time than usual this year to conserve energy. 💡 The lights are one of the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X