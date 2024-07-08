The Netherlands will face early favourites England in Wednesday’s Euro semi-final

Links, rechts, England up next 👀

NewsSports
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-dutch-fans-at-football-match-dressed-in-orange-celebrating
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/stock-photography-dutch-soccer-fans-image14965902

The Netherlands’ bid to become Euro 2024 champions continues in Dortmund on Wednesday night for a semi-final showdown with England.

Neither side made easy work of their quarter-final wins as England scraped through on penalties against Switzerland, and the Dutch came from behind to beat a spirited Turkey 2 – 1.

Now all eyes turn to Dortmund, Wednesday, 9 PM. But will this game be any better for fans’ heart rates?

The English predict an equal match

We’ll see whether the Netherlands’ dominant “Links Rechts” chanting can be out-sung by the classic croons of “it’s coming home” from English fans.

For now, the English media is already making a lot of noise with their pre-match hype.

The Daily Mail believes the Holland side is “not brilliant” and “quite an average Oranje” but recognises that “England are not great either”.

Meanwhile, The Sun also calls out Ronald Koeman’s team’s “weaknesses” and predicts Wednesday’s semi-final will be “a battle of equals”.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #44: Wear way, way, way too much orange

All in all, the Dutch fighting spirit is their biggest asset — closely followed by super sub Wout Weghorst, who made all the difference in Saturday’s quarter-final.

But bookies say it’s coming home

So far both England and the Netherlands have enjoyed what most people are calling the ‘kinder’ side of the tournament’s draw (other adjectives include ‘easier’ or ‘ridiculous’).

But whatever you want to call it, the Dutch side are in their first Euros semi-final for 20 years and the grand final is in sight. 🤩

@ea_fc_24_packs THE DUTCH FANS ARE THE BEST THIS EUROS #football #ek #netherlands🇳🇱 #turkey🇹🇷 #ek2024 #EK #viral #fyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy #fy #fyp ♬ origineel geluid – .

Wednesday’s clash will be a challenge, especially with bookmakers currently favouring England as the winners.

However, since England has only won one official match against the Netherlands in history, at the ’96 Euros, it’s truly all to play for.

Who do you think will win on Wednesday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Hop on! These new sleeper trains are coming to the Netherlands next year
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Hop on! These new sleeper trains are coming to the Netherlands next year

After a successful connection between Brussels and Prague, the European sleeper is working on a route to Venice and the...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Hop on! These new sleeper trains are coming to the Netherlands next year

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
After a successful connection between Brussels and Prague, the European sleeper is working on a route to Venice and the Alps. According to Treinreizigers.nl,...

14 things you’ll find in Dutch houses that make internationals go: “Wait, what?”

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Love them or hate them, the Dutch are fiercely unique (even though they may not dress like it). One of the best examples of this...

Dutch Quirk #76: Say ‘I learn you’ when they want to teach you something

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Let’s set the scene: you’re complaining to your significant other about not getting the hang of a phrase in Dutch. They smile at you,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.