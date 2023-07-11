How to get to and from Amsterdam’s airport: the easy guide

Before stepping foot in the land of windmills, canals, and fun-filled activities, you’ll likely have to get from Schiphol Airport to Amsterdam’s city centre — and here’s how!

Not feeling brave enough to roll your suitcase while cycling to the airport? Don’t worry, we get it.

Between public transport, renting a car, or car-sharing, there are plenty of affordable and easy options to get from Amsterdam’s airport to your next stop.

TIP: Want the quick answer? Our favourite mode of transport is the train from Schiphol Airport to Amsterdam Centraal. It’s fast, convenient, and affordable, thanks to the train station at the airport.

🚝 How to get to and from Amsterdam’s airport by train

The most common way to get from Schiphol Airport to Amsterdam (and vice-versa) is by train — it’s fast, easy, and direct.

Once you exit the baggage carousel area, follow the signs which will lead you straight to the train station. You don’t even need to exit the airport, as the train station is integrated into the airport building.

Follow the signs to this area to take the train from Schiphol Airport. Image: Depositphotos

From there, hop on a direct train to your destination: Amsterdam Centraal. You can see what time trains leave (and from which platform) on the big screens with the train timetable or by asking at the information desk.

Trains run every 10 to 15 minutes during the day and take around 15 minutes to arrive at Amsterdam Centraal.

From Amsterdam Centraal, the most popular areas of Amsterdam, such as Dam Square, are just a 10-minute walk.

If you have a very late (or very early) flight, don’t panic. Between 1 AM and 6 AM, there are night trains running every hour between Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport.

How to buy train tickets from Schiphol Airport to Amsterdam

To take the train between Amsterdam’s city centre and Schiphol Airport, you can either:

tap in and out with your bank card, or

buy a ticket online or in the NS app,

buy a ticket at the station,

top-up your Dutch public transport card (OV-chipkaart).

As a tourist, the easiest and quickest way is to tap in and out of the train station using your contactless debit or credit card. It’s as easy as that.

If you would rather plan in advance, you can buy a train ticket online. The ticket is valid the whole day, so there’s no stress if you’re running late packing your last-minute snacks or if your flight is delayed.

BUDGET TIP: A train ticket bought online or using a Dutch public transport card or bank card is €1 cheaper than a ticket bought at a station machine.

Another option is to buy a ticket directly at the train station. Spot the big yellow ticket machines, choose the language you prefer, and purchase a ticket to Amsterdam Centraal.

Simply tap your bank card or OV-chipkaart on these poles to pay for the train in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

Finally, a great option for regular public transport travellers in the Netherlands is to buy and top-up a Dutch public transport card, the OV-Chipkaart.

These cards can be purchased and topped up at the yellow ticket machines in the station. However, you need a minimum €20 balance to travel by train.

⏰ Day schedule: Every 15 minutes between 6 AM and 1 AM

💰 Price: €4.90

⏳ Duration: Approximately 15 minutes

🚌 How to get to and from Schiphol Airport by bus

Another great way to travel from Schiphol Airport to the city centre is by bus. Walk outside the main airport hall (Schiphol Plaza), and you will be right at the bus depot.

How to buy bus tickets from Schiphol Airport to Amsterdam

To buy a bus ticket for the Amsterdam Airport Express buses between Schiphol Airport and the city centre, you can:

buy a ticket from the bus driver,

buy a ticket from the office outside Schiphol Plaza,

buy a ticket online and in advance,

tap in and out with your bank card, or

tap in and out using your Dutch public transport card (OV-chipkaart)

Hop in the red buses to travel between Schiphol Airport and Amsterdam. Image: Depositphotos

Single-use bus tickets can be bought with a bank card either directly from the bus driver (they don’t take cash), at the ticket office outside Schiphol Plaza (between 9 AM to 6 PM), or online in advance.

It’s also possible to simply tap in and out of the bus using your contactless debit or credit card.

If you already have a Dutch public transport card, the OV-Chipkaart, you can also use it to tap in and out of the bus.

Which bus do I take?

Buses run regularly between Schiphol Airport and Amsterdam. The Amsterdam Airport Express route runs two buses, covering you 24/7.

From bus stop B17 of the airport, hop onto the red bus 397 during the day (5 AM to 12:30 AM) or bus N97 overnight.

These buses will take you straight into the core of the bustling centre of Amsterdam, including Museumplein, Rijksmuseum, or Leidseplein.

⏰ Schedule: Every 10 minutes (daytime), every hour (at night)

💰 Price: €6.50

⏳ Duration: 30 minutes

🚕 How to get to and from Amsterdam’s airport by taxi

Rather travel alone and woosh directly from your hotel straight to the airport? Or don’t feel like lugging three huge suitcases on the train or bus? Relax, and hop into a taxi from Amsterdam to Schiphol Airport!

Taxis in the Netherlands aren’t cheap, but they’re a reliable way to travel. Image: Depositphotos

Depending on the space you need, you can choose between a regular taxi, a luxury Schiphol Business Taxi, or a Schiphol Travel Taxi minibus.

How to get a taxi from Schiphol Airport to Amsterdam

If you’re taking a taxi from Schiphol Airport, follow the ‘Taxi’ signs to the official pick-up taxi spot.

Beware! Don’t be lured by any individual people away from the queue — these are usually for unlicensed (and scammy) cabs.

Regular taxis will be lining up for you outside the airport, so there’s no need to make a reservation.

If you want to travel with a luxury business taxi or a taxi minibus, you will have to reserve one in advance online.

Want to go from Amsterdam’s centre to the airport? No worries, you can easily hail a taxi on the street (just check the signs that it’s an official one), book a taxi online, or call 020 777 77 77.

💰 Price: €50 to €60

⏳ Duration: 30 minutes

📱 How to get to and from Schiphol Airport using rideshare apps

Want a more affordable option than a taxi to travel from Schiphol Airport to Amsterdam?

Ridesharing companies Uber and Bolt, where drivers with privately-owned cars bring you to your desired destination, are easily accessible in the Netherlands.

Want a cheaper alternative than a taxi? Book an Uber or Bolt. Image: Depositphotos

Like a taxi, options like Uber and Bolt are great for getting door-to-door with relatively little waiting time. However, keep in mind that the rates are likely to hike up during peak times, but you can check the price on the apps before booking.

How to book a rideshare

You can book a ride with Uber and Bolt through their apps.

Make sure to book only when you’ve already almost made it outside the airport. Schiphol Airport’s quite large, and it often takes over 20 minutes to get from your plane to the pickup spot.

Once you’ve got a confirmed ride, head to the airport’s exit B on the arrivals level, cross the street, and you should see the glass shelter on your right with a sign that says “App pick-up point”.

💰 Price: €50 to €200 a day

⏳ Duration: 30 minutes

🚗 How to get to and from Amsterdam’s airport by car

Finally, you can, of course, use the classic method and use a car to get to and from Schiphol Airport and Amsterdam’s centre.

If you’re taking your own car, there are plenty of parking spots at Schiphol Airport, from affordable places to valet parking.

How to rent a car at Schiphol Airport

Don’t have a car but want to travel freely around on your own schedule? Rent a car directly at the airport.

Feel good to take on the Dutch roads? Rent a car at Schiphol Airport. Image: Freepik

Simply find the Car Rental and Service Desk in Schiphol Plaza by following the ‘Car Rental’ signs.

You can pop by the offices at the airport on the day or, for a better chance for more options, pre-book in advance online, or give them a phone call.

💰 Price: €50 to €200 a day

⏳ Duration: 30 minutes

How to book a car-share

Want the practicality of a car and boot for your luggage but don’t want to pay €50 for a taxi? Consider using a car-sharing service to travel from Schiphol Airport to Amsterdam’s centre.

Amsterdam’s airport has several reserved parking spots at the World Trade Center (floor -2), a short five-minute walk from the terminal.

Once you’ve arrived at your destination and are ready to clink some beers to start your holiday, park the car at the many designated spots around Amsterdam (and in other Dutch cities).

Driving in Amsterdam is challenging but possible. Image: Freepik

There are two main car-sharing services between Amsterdam and the airport: SIXT share and SHARE NOW.

You can pick up or drop off the SIXT share cars at various spots in Amsterdam’s centre, Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam, The Hague, and even at some further away SIXT locations such as Utrecht and Eindhoven.

SHARE NOW cars are also perfect for travelling just between Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport (they can only be parked at these two locations).

Both car-sharing services are super easy to use. There’s no need to book in advance, the cars can simply be used through the companies’ respective apps.

💰 Price: €15

⏳ Duration: 30 minutes

Once you’ve made it to Amsterdam, you can be a true Dutchie and rent a bike, or use the trams, buses, or metros to explore the city.

What’s your preferred way to travel from Schiphol Airport to Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

🙋‍♂️ Frequently Asked Questions: How to get to and from Amsterdam’s airport