All aboard! European Sleeper extends Amsterdam route to Dresden and Prague

We're rail-y excited! 🚆🗺️

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
photo-of-bridges-in-prague-czechia-reachable-by-international-train-from-amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/49812897/stock-photo-bridges-of-prague-czech-republic.html

Rail company European Sleeper first announced a route extension of its Brussels to Berlin line ten months ago. Now, travel enthusiasts finally have a chance to check it out! 🚆

Starting today, March 25, European Sleeper’s existing Brussels-Amsterdam-Berlin line will chug on to two further destinations: Dresden (Germany) and Prague (the Czech Republic).

european-sleeper-route-map-brussels-amsterdam-prague-night-train
The full route, from Brussels to Prague (Praha). Image: European Sleeper

Gimme all the details!

Do you prefer a mid-week jaunt to clear your head, or would you rather spend a relaxing weekend away (preferably in the company of some delicious foreign beer 👀🍻)?

Either way, European Sleeper has you covered, with trains scheduled to depart every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evening and planned arrivals every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday morning.

For the full timetable, you can refer to the infographic below — or check out the European Sleeper website. 👇

timetable-european-sleeper-night-train-brussels-amsterdam-prague
The full timetable for the Brussels-Amsterdam-Dresden-Prague route. Image: European Sleeper

Depending on your preferred level of comfort and privacy, you can choo-choose from a seat in a shared compartment, five or six-person couchettes, or even luxurious sleeper cabins!

Will you be checking out European Sleeper’s new route? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
What’s it like living in the Netherlands as an Indian, you ask?
Dutch tulip season: where to see the best tulip fields in the Netherlands in 2024
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

