Rail company European Sleeper first announced a route extension of its Brussels to Berlin line ten months ago. Now, travel enthusiasts finally have a chance to check it out! 🚆

Starting today, March 25, European Sleeper’s existing Brussels-Amsterdam-Berlin line will chug on to two further destinations: Dresden (Germany) and Prague (the Czech Republic).

The full route, from Brussels to Prague (Praha). Image: European Sleeper

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Gimme all the details!

Do you prefer a mid-week jaunt to clear your head, or would you rather spend a relaxing weekend away (preferably in the company of some delicious foreign beer 👀🍻)?

Either way, European Sleeper has you covered, with trains scheduled to depart every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evening and planned arrivals every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday morning.

For the full timetable, you can refer to the infographic below — or check out the European Sleeper website. 👇

The full timetable for the Brussels-Amsterdam-Dresden-Prague route. Image: European Sleeper

Depending on your preferred level of comfort and privacy, you can choo-choose from a seat in a shared compartment, five or six-person couchettes, or even luxurious sleeper cabins!

Will you be checking out European Sleeper’s new route? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!