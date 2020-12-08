Two Polish supermarkets belonging to the Biedronka chain were damaged in separate explosions last night. The first explosion occurred in Aalsmeer and the second was in Heeswijk-Dinther.

At roughly 3 AM last night, the first explosion caused the Aalsmeer supermarket to erupt in flames. The entire shop was burned out, the NOS reports.

In addition to the supermarket, a car went up in flames as well as the apartment located directly above the supermarket, which has now been deemed uninhabitable.

An hour later

Approximately one hour later, the Heeswijk-Dinther branch of the Polish supermarket chain also suffered an explosion. The facade of the building was blown out and debris was scattered onto the street.

All residents of the apartment building above the supermarket had to be evacuated. Roughly 20 residents of the apartment building have been told not to return inside their homes for the time being.

The fire department must now ensure that the structural integrity of the entire building has not been affected by the extensive damage to the supermarket.

There have been no reports regarding the cause of the two fires.

