Dutch prime minister becomes target of organized crime

The outgoing Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, is being targeted by members of organised crime. As a result, heavy security measures are being enforced to protect him.

According to sources close to De Telegraaf, “spotters” or hitmen were seen lurking in close vicinity of Rutte, possibly to attack or kidnap him.

These “spotters” are suspected to be involved with the Mocro Mafia — a collective of Moroccan, Antillean, and Dutch criminal organisations known mainly for cocaine trafficking.

No more casual cycling for Rutte?

Rutte is known for not liking heavy personal security around him, preferring to cycle through The Hague on his bike. Now he is being protected with extra visible and invisible security measures.

Heightened security for many

Many lawyers, judges, journalists, law enforcement officers, and family members in the Netherlands are already under protection from coke-dealing organisations due to previous threats.

In the light of the latest events as well as the murders of Peter R. de Vries and Derk Wiersum, more personal security measures are expected to become increasingly common in the Netherlands.

Police crime analysts believe that these murders, as well as the potential kidnapping or attack on Rutte, are used by criminals to scare people.

The Dutch Government Information Service (RVD) is the body that deals with possible threats against the prime minister. However, they have declined to comment on the threats stating, “We never make statements about security situations and security measures.”

The National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism also declined to make a statement about the situation.

Feature Image: De minister-president/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0