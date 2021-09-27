Saturday saw a large-scale debut of the CoronaCheck app — here’s how it went

Saturday marked the first day to enforce the latest coronavirus measures in the Netherlands: dropping the 1.5-metre rule and allowing festivals, concerts, and clubs to reopen with larger capacities as long as attendees show proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus test result.

While the large-scale debut of the CoronaCheck app went generally smoothly according to the NOS, some reports of the app crashing did surface on that day. 🤳

People who attempted to generate a QR code for events received a “Could you try again later?” error screen. So what went wrong?

DDoS and overloaded app

According to the Dutch Ministry of Health, as reported by the NOS, the CoronaCheck app failure was attributed to DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks — a cyber-attack in which normal traffic of a targeted server is disrupted. In addition, a large number of users overloaded the app at times.

Overall satisfied

While the app malfunction caused long queue lines outside venues, satisfaction seems to have prevailed as “most people are not bothered by it,” told a ministry spokesperson RTL Nieuws.

Some disruptions

The only exceptions to the overall calm Saturday were a restaurant closure in Nijmegen and an official report against a café in Utrecht, where both establishments announced they will not be checking coronavirus passes.

Feature Image: monkeybusiness/Depositphotos