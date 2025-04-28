Fatbikers keep slapping the butts of Amsterdammers out for a jog

We’re used to hearing complaints about fatbikers being too fast or inconsiderate of other cyclists.

These past weeks, however, even more reprehensible behaviour has been coming from the Netherlands’ number one road menace.

According to the NOS, there’s been an influx of reports of women’s butts being slapped by young boys on fatbikes.

Social media trend

The police have already received 24 reports of such incidents this year. However, the actual number could be a lot higher, as not everyone reports the crime.

The assaults against jogging women usually take place in parks, for example, Vondelpark, Flevopark, or Erasmuspark.

The perpetrators also often film the assaults, feeling proud enough of their actions to post them to social media, such as TikTok.

Just stop

Although the police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the incidents, they claim to be investigating and urge anyone who hasn’t yet reported their assault to do so.

Additionally, they’re appealing to the young boys behind these assaults by posting an Instagram video urging fatbikers to “just stop”.

Hey, as long as they’re exhausting all options, right?

