Fewer Dutch students want to learn German in school: why?

NewsPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
high-school-students-learning-german-in-NL
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/high-school-classroom.html?filter=all&qview=169314950

As of recently, there has been a declining interest in learning German language and culture amongst secondary school students in the Netherlands.

Learning the German language has been very common — not to mention required — in most Dutch schools throughout the decades. But it’s becoming increasingly less popular with Dutch students, says De Volkskrant.

It’s no secret that, for most Dutch people, German is easier to learn than other languages, considering that the two languages share similar words, like waarom (why?) and “warum”, or ik ben (I am) and “ich bin”.

READ MORE | Learning Dutch for the first time: how Dutch is ruining my German

In spite of this, fewer Dutch students have German on their final list of subjects when finishing their secondary education. 

Numbers are at a 10 years low

In total, about 56,000 students will take the German exam this month, which is the lowest number in 10 years. 

However, the number of German final exam candidates haven’t dropped too drastically. This year, 30% of Dutch students will take the German exam, whereas in 2018 it was 33%. 

At this point in the school year, some students have already completed their German final exams, but will still have to do it in pre-vocational secondary (VMBO) and pre-university education (VWO).

READ MORE | The Dutch school system for dummies: a guide from one parent to another

During German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit with Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, he criticised the fading interest in the German language, reports De Volkskrant.

Spanish is more popular than German

Another reason behind Dutch students’ lack of interest in learning German is due to their increasing desire to learn Spanish, especially in pre-university education. (“Dios mío!”) 😮

This year, about 4,500 students will take the Spanish final exam. Students are also still in favour of keeping the French language as a top priority to learn within Dutch schools.

What do you think of Dutch students not wanting to learn German? Tell us in the comments below!

Previous articleLimburg is preparing for possible flood damage — again
Next articleInternet speed in the Netherlands: what you need to know
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and bred in the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to study Creative Business. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch weather, she has taken up the hobby of buying new umbrellas every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Dutch Minister of Health: there’s a good chance monkeypox could break out in the Netherlands

Who’s up for another pandemic? Not us! Monkeypox has existed for decades, but mostly in Central and West Africa. It...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Dutch Minister of Health: there’s a good chance monkeypox could break out in the Netherlands

Juni Moltubak - 0
Who’s up for another pandemic? Not us! Monkeypox has existed for decades, but mostly in Central and West Africa. It is now spreading in...

Dutch Quirk #20: Be overwhelmingly stingy

Juni Moltubak - 2
The Netherlands is famously a well-organised, well-developed, and economically thriving country, so why are they also known for being so overwhelmingly stingy? The Dutch respect...

Internet speed in the Netherlands: what you need to know

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Perhaps you’re moving to the Netherlands and want to know at what speeds you can expect to whiz through your newsfeed every morning, or...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X