Limburg is preparing for possible flood damage — again

With heavy thunderstorms hitting the southern-east part of the Netherlands, the province of Limburg is up against possible flood damage yet again.

The risk is particularly high in south Limburg which will see two-centimetre-thick hailstones and winds that reach up to 120 kilometres per hour, report the NOS and NU.nl.

Code yellow

Yesterday, the KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) issued a code yellow warning in response to thunderstorms, hailing, and strong wind gusts for the whole country.

Today, the warning still stands for the provinces of North Brabant, Limburg, and Gelderland, reports. The KNMI warns about falling trees, flying objects, flooding, and lightning strikes.

Limburg is on high alert

In 2021, Limburg experienced disaster flooding which resulted in loads of damage and chaos. After that experience, the Limburg Water Board is now on high alert for flooding, reports RTL Nieuws.

A member of the Limburg Water Board said that they “constantly monitor the water level and possible mudflows due to precipitation.”

However, the water board doesn’t expect to deal with flooding as extreme as last year, since this year’s thunderstorms aren’t similar to the prolonged rainfall which occurred in 2021.

