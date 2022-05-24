Feyenoord final fever! Why Rotterdam will be going crazy this Wednesday

If you’re in Rotterdam you may already have noticed the first signs of an approaching Dutch football craze. 👀

The excitement will culminate in an all-out final fever frenzy when Feyenoord kicks off against AS Roma in Tirana, Albania at 9 PM tomorrow to determine who will win the first edition of the new European football tournament; the Conference League.

So what’s the big deal?

Many supporters of Feyenoord weren’t expecting any actual success this season but the European campaign has been both productive and fairytale-like, with the big but impoverished club from Rotterdam South beating Olympique Marseille against all odds in the semi-finals.

Here’s a scene from the intensity of that match — trust us, stadium experiences don’t get more visceral than this in the Netherlands.

It’s been exactly 20 years since a Dutch team won a European final and back then it was Feyenoord as well. Be prepared though, the Rotterdam supporters are intense and always longing for a bit of success since it’s so sparse. Now, since only a couple of thousand supporters are allowed in the stadium in Tirana many fans will stay back home and follow the match here.

All of this will culminate into a crazy Wednesday for Rotterdam.

What exactly is happening on Wednesday in Rotterdam?

First of all, the city centre is going to get filled up with drinking and celebrating fans throughout Wednesday.

Expect the Stadhuisplein and many bars and small squares to be packed with a buzzing crowd. Feyenoord fans aren’t like the jolly “oranje-legioen,” but are quite gritty. All in all, you can expect a packed city at the end of the afternoon.

Then, when 9 o’clock rolls around masses of people will be moving to a sold-out De Kuip stadium to watch the match on big screens (yes, that’s 45,000 people in a stadium to watch the telly together).

Alternatively, they’ll head off to one of the many squares and bars to watch the match together there.

Let op: For almost all of these events, you’ll need tickets. However, most were already sold out days ago.

Win or lose: there’s going to be crying either way

We’re positive folks here at DutchReview so what happens if Feyenoord wins? Well, mass celebrations throughout the city are expected to take place, as the Rotterdam crowds long desperately for a European success. Tradition also dictates that many supporters will take a dive into the Hofplein fountain at the Coolsingel.

Can’t compete with these vibes. Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied

Normally the team would be welcomed home as a champion in a giant celebration on the Coolsingel a day or two after, but mayor Aboutaleb has already ruled out that traditional feast on account of not having enough workers and police officers around to ensure safety for such a massive happening.

What if they lose? Well, at best a massively disappointed crowd goes home grudgingly but in peace. But there’s also the realistic possibility for some serious riots occurring in Rotterdam — so best keep an eye on the news tomorrow evening.

Win or lose, expect a hung-over Rotterdam on Thursday.

Let’s go Feyenoord! Are you watching the match in Rotterdam? Drop your support in the comments.