Moving mopeds to the road has helped but Amsterdammers still feel unsafe

NewsTraffic
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
photo-moped-on-bike-path-by-intersection-in-amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/497462958/stock-photo-scooter-bicycle-path-while-should.html

In 2018, Amsterdam took a leap and moved mopeds off bicycle paths and onto the road. Now, a recent analysis of traffic data shows that the move has had a “significant positive effect” with a decrease in accidents in the capital.

The traffic agency VIA compared the number of bicycle accidents in all Dutch municipalities between 2014-2017 with the number of accidents in the period after the moped move: 2018-2021.

After taking the number of residents in each municipality into account, the research revealed that Amsterdam has done a significantly better job of reducing bicycle accidents than other cities in the Netherlands, writes Het Parool.

Goed gedaan! (Well done!)

Can Amsterdam’s traffic investments keep up?

Amsterdam’s traffic elderman, Egbert de Vries, is happy with VIA’s findings. He tells Het Parool that the decrease from 5,476 to 3,464 bicycle accidents is largely a result of moving mopeds off the bike path.

READ MORE | How the Netherlands became a cycling country

De Vries also highlights the importance of structural changes, saying that we “invest a lot in making intersections safer.” 🚦

Here come the e-bikes

However, Amsterdammers have already noted a new problem on their daily commute: e-bikes.

The electric bikes swoosh past normal cyclists, reinstituting the danger of speed differences on the capital’s narrow bike paths — the same issue previously caused by mopeds. 🙃

In fact, the Urban Road Safety Index by Cyclomedia shows that two-thirds of residents think accidents caused by e-bikes are on the rise.

De Vries doesn’t believe the danger is quite comparable to that of mopeds, though. However, he says that “We need to keep a close eye on the spread of the e-bike. 

In addition, we are lobbying the government to move the electric bicycle to the road when we go from fifty to thirty kilometres per hour.”

Don’t feel safe cycling in Amsterdam? You’re not alone

The issue with serious speed differences on the city’s bike paths is that they are narrower than Dutch traffic standards prescribe.

The historic city simply wasn’t made for the hustle and bustle of daily commuters, frantic tourists, and leisurely riders.

The city layout, narrow bike paths, and pedestrian crossings leave 28% of Amsterdammers feeling unsafe in traffic.

In fact, 37% of cyclists even avoid dangerous intersections. 🙅‍♀️

Despite these anxieties, Cyclomedia research shows that 70% of Amsterdammers think using a helmet is excessive — cognitive dissonance much?

READ MORE | 5 reasons the Dutch cycle without bike helmets

Do you feel safe cycling in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleFrom Amsterdam to Paris: the best ways to get there
Next articleFeyenoord final fever! Why Rotterdam will be going crazy this Wednesday
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew - 38
Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Dutch government is...

Feyenoord final fever! Why Rotterdam will be going crazy this Wednesday

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 0
If you’re in Rotterdam you may already have noticed the first signs of an approaching Dutch football craze. 👀 The excitement will culminate in an...

From Amsterdam to Paris: the best ways to get there

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Many roads lead to…Paris? 🇫🇷 Listen, if there are two cities competing for the title of the most beautiful metropolis in Europe it probably comes...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X