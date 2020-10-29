A fifteen-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued yesterday has been found unharmed. Police have arrested a man in connection with her disappearance.

Celine had been missing since last Friday when she was spotted getting into a car with an unknown man in Bergem, a village in North Brabant.

Police issued a Missing Child Alert for Celina, an alert that indicates welfare concerns but no danger for life. The AMBER Alert was issued after receiving a tip that Celine got into a car with a strange man. That was five days after her disappearance.

“That fact, in combination with the photo of the man and the car, gave enough extra impetus to take this step,” said a police spokesperson for Politie East Brabant.

The spokesperson explained that an AMBER Alert is “the toughest tool” that police can use. “We don’t just do that.”

Family overjoyed

Celine’s family is on their way to collect their child. “They are very happy, blissfully happy, relieved, everything you can imagine, that Celine has been found safe and in good health and that they can be reunited with her,” said their spokesperson, Jeroen Baardemans.

Police have confirmed that they have arrested one man. However, it is unknown whether the man is the driver of the car that Celine got into.

