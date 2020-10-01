Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has reported that 10,067 are suspected to have died from coronavirus in the first six months of 2020. The Netherlands saw a significant increase in the number of deaths between the months of March and May.

As coronavirus deaths continue to climb in the second half of 2020, the CBS has released the number of deaths from coronavirus between January and June. These numbers are made up of those who had confirmed cases of the virus (7,797) and those whose cause of death was suspected to be coronavirus (2,270).

Spike in the number of annual deaths

The CBS has also shared the number of people who died in the first six months of this year. In 2020, this number stands at 86,000 people, which is almost 9,000 more people than the first half of 2019 and 5,000 more than the first half of 2018.

Many of these additional deaths occured between the months of March and May, during which coronavirus numbers peaked throughout the Netherlands. According to the figures released by the CBS, almost 9,000 more people died during weeks 10-19 (March 2 to May 10) than would usually be expected.

Having examined the cause of death certificates of those who died during this period, the CBS has concluded that this excess in mortality was “entirely caused by death from the new coronavirus.” The overall mortality rate returned to a relatively normal number from May 20, with 4.6% of deaths being caused by coronavirus.

More male deaths

The statistics also show that slightly more men succumbed to the virus than women. According to the CBS, 5,345 of deaths by coronavirus were men, whereas 4,722 deaths were women.

This phenomenon was seen in all age groups with almost twice as many men dying from the virus in the age group of 75-80 years old than women. The mean age of men who died from coronavirus was 79.7 years old. However, the mean age of women who died from the virus was slightly higher at 84.4 years old.

Mortality from other causes

The mortality rate from other causes of death such as cancer, heart attacks and other disorders remained similar to that of previous years, the CBS reports. This rate includes natural as well as unnatural causes of death such as accidents, suicides and murders.

