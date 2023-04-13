The first ever wombat born in the Netherlands this week

NewsEnvironment
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Baby-wombat-born-in-Dutch-zoo-nestled-in-pouch
Image: BestZoo https://bestzoo.nl/unieke-gebeurtenis-eerste-wombatjong-geboren/

Peek-a-boo, we see you! The first wombat Joey (baby) popped out of the pouch to say hallo, and we all know it’s special. 

An Australian wombat was born in the BestZoo in Best, North Brabant, reports NU.nl. And we can’t help but get excited. This is thought to be the first wombat born in a Dutch zoo, to the only wombats in the Netherlands. Schattig

A cute surprise

The young wombat made his first appearance from his mom’s pouch on Monday. Unfortunately, we won’t know when to celebrate his birthday. 

READ MORE | Dierentuinen: 10 best zoos in the Netherlands

Why is this? The wombat is an Australian marsupial that is heel klein (very small) at birth and stays all nice and cosy in his mother’s pouch for months until he emerges, so the exact date that he was born is not known. 

The proud parents of the new wombat

BestZoo is the only zoo in the Netherlands with wombats. The parents of the new wombat joey arrived at the Dutch zoo from Australia in October 2021.

Australian zoos have many wombats, many of which are rescued when they are young. It was difficult to bring the wombats to their new Dutch home as Australia has strict regulations about animals entering and leaving the country. 

Fortunately for us, the wombat couple arrived smoothly and now have a happy little family.

In a statement, the zoo says that the wombats are doing well and that the youngster often sticks his snout out. 

Some cool facts about wombats

Wombats might look a bit like their Australian relatives, koalas. They do share some similarities. Both are nocturnal marsupials. 

However, a wombat lives on the ground, while koalas live in trees.

Wombats also have some unique characteristics. Their faeces are square-shaped, and their pouches face backwards. 

Quirky right? Wombats love to dig, and this prevents sand from getting all over the growing babies in their pouches. Wat leuk!

Would you visit the zoo to see the new addition to the wombat family? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:BestZoo
Previous article
Here’s everything you need to know for King’s Day 2023 in Amsterdam
Next article
A day trip to Maastricht: what to see, do, and eat
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Here’s everything you need to know for King’s Day 2023 in Amsterdam

With the end of April approaching, that could mean only one thing: King’s Day 2023 is among us.  On April 27,...
Francesca Burbano -

Latest posts

A day trip to Maastricht: what to see, do, and eat

Emily Burger - 2
Ah, Maastricht. The metropolitan of Limburg. You’ll find plenty there! This beautiful city is the ultimate marriage of classic Dutchness and that southern European...

Here’s everything you need to know for King’s Day 2023 in Amsterdam

Francesca Burbano - 0
With the end of April approaching, that could mean only one thing: King’s Day 2023 is among us.  On April 27, Amsterdam will turn orange...

All you need to know about healthcare allowance in the Netherlands [2023]

Emma Brown - 3
In the Netherlands, it is compulsory that everyone has health insurance. This sounds scary at first, especially when you don't have much money to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.