Here’s everything you need to know for King’s Day 2023 in Amsterdam

With the end of April approaching, that could mean only one thing: King’s Day 2023 is among us.

On April 27, Amsterdam will turn orange in honour of King Willem-Alexander’s birthday. From parties to festivals, free markets, and accessibility within the city, here is everything you need to know for lekker feesten.

King’s Night in Amsterdam 2023

While King’s Day is officially celebrated on April 27, some places start the party early on Wednesday, April 26, known as King’s Night.

IJland organises Happy Feelings King’s Night in Amsterdam Noord, and King’s Night special by Fiesta Macumba takes place in the Melkweg for those who are feeling like a true feestneus (party animal).

More into techno? Het Sieraad celebrates with a ‘royal party’ of their own with Dutch Techno duo Oliver Weiter & Miss Melera. Club night Modus will also kick off King’s Night festivities in the Tolhuistuin, reports Het Parool.

For those that are not into parties but want to get their groove still on, a karaoke show will be taking place on the Marie Heinekenplein.

The big events during King’s Day in Amsterdam

Eating tompouce, playing quirky street games, witnessing royalty, or resorting to beer drinking, King’s Day offers events for everyone.

On April 27, the city will become home to plenty of festivals and live music events, including Loveland van Oranje in the Meerpark, Kingsland in the RAI, and Orange Blossom in the Olympic Stadium.

Looking for something more gezellig to do? Like last year, vriijmarkts (free markets or flea markets) will start at 6 AM to 8 PM, where you can get second-hand goods.

Getting practical for King’s Day 2023 in Amsterdam

With people celebrating the day away, large parts of the city will be closed to traffic, but public transportation will still be running.

Metros, buses, and trams will run a different or combined route with the Saturday timetable, so regularly check the 9292 website to help you navigate your celebrations.

When it comes to drinking, keep in mind that the municipality of Amsterdam made a decision that it is not allowed to buy or sell more than one piece of alcoholic beverage per person between 6 AM and midnight.

If you need to use the restroom during the day, geen stress as public toilets are available throughout the city. More information on toilets and first aid posts can be found on Amsterdan’s municipal website.

Time to dress up, dance, listen to music, and have an all-around good time! 💃🏻

Are you excited about this year’s King’s Day celebrations? Tell us in the comments below!