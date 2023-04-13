Here’s everything you need to know for King’s Day 2023 in Amsterdam

FeaturedNewsEntertainment
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
kings-day-celebrations-in-amsterdam-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/55243353/stock-photo-celebration-of-kings-day.html

With the end of April approaching, that could mean only one thing: King’s Day 2023 is among us. 

On April 27, Amsterdam will turn orange in honour of King Willem-Alexander’s birthday. From parties to festivals, free markets, and accessibility within the city, here is everything you need to know for lekker feesten

King’s Night in Amsterdam 2023

While King’s Day is officially celebrated on April 27, some places start the party early on Wednesday, April 26, known as King’s Night. 

IJland organises Happy Feelings King’s Night in Amsterdam Noord, and King’s Night special by Fiesta Macumba takes place in the Melkweg for those who are feeling like a true feestneus (party animal)

More into techno? Het Sieraad celebrates with a ‘royal party’ of their own with Dutch Techno duo Oliver Weiter & Miss Melera. Club night Modus will also kick off King’s Night festivities in the Tolhuistuin, reports Het Parool

For those that are not into parties but want to get their groove still on, a karaoke show will be taking place on the Marie Heinekenplein. 

The big events during King’s Day in Amsterdam

Eating tompouce, playing quirky street games, witnessing royalty, or resorting to beer drinking, King’s Day offers events for everyone. 

On April 27, the city will become home to plenty of festivals and live music events, including Loveland van Oranje in the Meerpark, Kingsland in the RAI, and Orange Blossom in the Olympic Stadium. 

READ MORE | Willem on the water? This is how the Dutch king is going around for King’s Day 2023 in Rotterdam

Looking for something more gezellig to do? Like last year, vriijmarkts (free markets or flea markets) will start at 6 AM to 8 PM, where you can get second-hand goods.  

Getting practical for King’s Day 2023 in Amsterdam

With people celebrating the day away, large parts of the city will be closed to traffic, but public transportation will still be running.  

Metros, buses, and trams will run a different or combined route with the Saturday timetable, so regularly check the 9292 website to help you navigate your celebrations. 

When it comes to drinking, keep in mind that the municipality of Amsterdam made a decision that it is not allowed to buy or sell more than one piece of alcoholic beverage per person between 6 AM and midnight. 

If you need to use the restroom during the day, geen stress as public toilets are available throughout the city. More information on toilets and first aid posts can be found on Amsterdan’s municipal website

Time to dress up, dance, listen to music, and have an all-around good time! 💃🏻

Are you excited about this year’s King’s Day celebrations? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
All you need to know about healthcare allowance in the Netherlands [2023]
Next article
The first ever wombat born in the Netherlands this week
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

The first ever wombat born in the Netherlands this week

Peek-a-boo, we see you! The first wombat Joey (baby) popped out of the pouch to say hallo, and we all...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

A day trip to Maastricht: what to see, do, and eat

Emily Burger - 2
Ah, Maastricht. The metropolitan of Limburg. You’ll find plenty there! This beautiful city is the ultimate marriage of classic Dutchness and that southern European...

The first ever wombat born in the Netherlands this week

Simone Jacobs - 0
Peek-a-boo, we see you! The first wombat Joey (baby) popped out of the pouch to say hallo, and we all know it’s special.  An Australian...

All you need to know about healthcare allowance in the Netherlands [2023]

Emma Brown - 3
In the Netherlands, it is compulsory that everyone has health insurance. This sounds scary at first, especially when you don't have much money to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.