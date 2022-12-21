CultureHistory

Begijnhof: Amsterdam’s worst-kept secret in the heart of the city centre

Kristy Atkinson
Kristy Atkinson

Nestled in the heart of Amsterdam lies a place that draws in tourists like Dutchmen to a korting (discount) on cheese.

No, I’m not talking about the Red-Light District (that’s hardly a secret!), but the Begijnhof: a peaceful and historic courtyard in the middle of the bustling city.

I’d already read about this “secret” place, but I still wanted to find this hidden gem and explore it for myself. Luckily, I had a Dutch guide to help me locate this courtyard in the middle of the Singel, the innermost canal of Amsterdam’s canal system.

The origins of the Begijnhof

The Begijnhof was founded in the Middle Ages and is therefore at medieval street level, which is a metre below the rest of the surrounding streets.

the-entrance-to-the-begijnhof-in-amsterdam
The Begijnhof has a rich and storied history. Image: Freepik

It was originally a Béguinage, which refers to housing for Beguines. These Beguines were religious women who lived in a community together, but took no vows and had more freedom than nuns.

Now a residential area and site of the English Reformed Church, the Begijnhof is a quiet place with the church and a few lovely old houses in a ring in the middle.

The archway and stairs in the tunnel also help add to the feeling of secrecy as you descend and then come out inside the courtyard.

So what’s the big secret?

Why is this spot touted as a secret to be discovered? Well, as the Church is invisible from the street, you don’t know it (or the courtyard) is there at all if you are passing by on the street.

A second reason is because there is another church within the courtyard, which was originally a secret because of the Protestant takeover of Amsterdam in 1578.

When the main church was confiscated, the Beguines converted two of the houses into a chapel until religious freedom was restored in 1795.

Along with these two historical churches, there is one last wooden building left in the Begijnhof courtyard: one of only two remaining wooden houses still standing in the centre of Amsterdam.

After a fire broke out in the 16th century, the building of wooden houses in Amsterdam was banned. Constructed in 1528, this solitary black house in the courtyard is the oldest wooden house in Amsterdam.

the-courtyard-of-the-begijnhof-in-amsterdam
The Begijnhof is a little slice of calm in the bustling heart of Amsterdam. Image: Depositphotos

Not only is this spot historically interesting, but it is also a quiet, little oasis amidst the myriad twisting and busy streets of the city outside.

Unfortunately, it’s not a secret anymore, with people often finding their way into the courtyard to wander around, take photos of the artwork, statues and gardens, and explore the churches.

It’s gotten so well-known that some of the areas are only open to residents, and you can no longer even sit and picnic on the grass.

However, if you want to feel like you have stepped back in time, or if you just want to take a quiet moment from the busyness of the city outside, this spot is still worth some of your time. (Even if just so you can say you discovered a not-so-secret courtyard and a secret church in the middle of the city!)

Have you visited the Begijnhof? Tell us in the comments below!

This article was originally published in April 2016, and was fully updated in December 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Why does it rain so much in the Netherlands?
Next article
“Mother of 1001 children”: the resistance heroine who saved thousands from the Nazis
Kristy Atkinson
Kristy Atkinson
Originally from Tasmania (Australia), Kristy was living in London when she unexpectedly met a Dutch bloke and ended up moving to the Netherlands to be with him. Now she can be found taking numerous photos of their four weird cats and blogging at Tassie Devil Abroad.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Saunas in the Netherlands: what is going to a naked sauna really like?

A sauna in the Netherlands may sound like the perfect way to relax — until you walk in and everyone...
Lucy Seip -
Culture

New Year’s Eve fireworks in the Netherlands: which city is doing what?

There’s no New Year’s Eve without fireworks, and the Netherlands rarely disappoints in that area. From Groningen in the north,...
Juni Moltubak -
Culture

How Dutch people get rid of their Christmas trees

Where do all the Christmas trees in the Netherlands go after the holidays? Unfortunately, not to a better place. Quite a...
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Saunas in the Netherlands: what is going to a naked sauna really like?

A sauna in the Netherlands may sound like the perfect way to relax — until you walk in and everyone...
Lucy Seip -

Latest posts

Going back to the Netherlands: 5 reasons why I should’ve stayed

Nathalie Europa - 18
On June 21, 2018, we landed in a very cold and wet Schiphol. That, however, did not put a restraint on the excitement of...

9 major changes coming to the Netherlands in 2023

Liana Pereira - 0
A new year means new changes — but what does that mean for you (and your wallet)? 🤔 There's a whole host of changes planned...

From Brussels to Berlin: Sleeper trains are on their way to the Netherlands (but with a few changes)

Francesca Burbano - 0
Going to sleep in Amsterdam and waking up in Berlin; the first sleeper trains are scheduled to start services between Belgium and Germany via...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X