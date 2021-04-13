Forty percent of Dutchies over 60 don’t want AstraZeneca

Jana Vondráčková
After a turbulent month for AstraZeneca, the decision was made last week that the vaccine will no longer be administered to people under the age of 60 in the Netherlands

While having immediate consequences for the younger population, research shows that this decision has also had an effect on older Dutch people. About 40% of over 60’s in the Netherlands (who still need to be vaccinated) no longer want to be vaccinated using AstraZeneca. 

This number is in sharp contrast with the other vaccines. For example, more than 90% of Dutch people over 60 are willing to get vaccinated with Pfizer, finds a survey by I&O Research

Additionally, almost 60% of Dutchies would like to be able to choose which vaccine they receive. Right now, this decision is made by the government. 

Three quarters intend to get vaccinated 

“While confidence in AstraZeneca’s vaccine is waning, it does not appear to be the case with vaccinations in general,” says Milan Driessen from I&O Research.

Three quarters of Dutch people who haven’t been vaccinated yet indicate that they are definitely (55%) or probably (20%) going to do so. 

Low turnout for vaccinations

However, general practitioners across the Netherlands are concerned about the low turnout for vaccinations, reports RTL Nieuws.

“In my practice, only 30% of the vulnerable group comes to get a vaccine,” says Rotterdam-based GP Matthijs van der Poel, adding that he then has to get rid of the unused vaccines.

The turnout for vaccination, however, varies per region, and sometimes even per neighbourhood. Some areas report a turnout of 90%, while other practices experience only 50% of the patients coming to get vaccinated. 

How do you feel about the AstraZeneca vaccine? Will you be receiving it? Tell us in the comments below!

Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

