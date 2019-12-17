The Netherlands is ranked 38 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for gender inequality. This is 11 places lower than the year before, showing us that inequality between men and women in the Netherlands has increased, reports NOS.

They surveyed 153 countries around the world looking only at equality. 101 of these 153 countries have made major strides towards eliminating the gap between men and women. In the Netherlands, 73.6% of this inequality gap is been “closed this year”, much lower than the last year which was 74.7%. However, only 68.6% of the gap worldwide as been closed. They estimate that it would take another 100 years before we see true gender equality in the world.

Why does the Netherlands rank so low?

The Global Gender Gap Index places Scandinavian countries at the top: Iceland is first, Norway in second place, Finland in third and Sweden in fourth. Uruguay (37), Rwanda (9). Costa Rica (13) all beat the Netherlands.

According to NOS, this huge gap between men and women exists because of the “difference in political influence”. Also, women do spend more time on unpaid labour and “care duties”. We also know that the pay gap is increasing where women earn 6.4% less than men for the same job they do. So how progressive is the Netherlands really?

Do you agree that things can improve when it comes to gender inequality in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Werner Heiber/Pixabay