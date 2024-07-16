Looking to rent in 2024? Expect to pay 10% more compared to last year

The private rental sector isn't looking great...

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Rain and rent struggles might be two things the Netherlands just can’t shake, but their main difference? While rain falls, rent just keeps rising.

The housing site Pararius reveals that the advertised rents for properties in the private sector increased by almost 10% on average in just one year.

According to the report, the rising rents underline “the continuing pressure on the Dutch rental market, driven by limited supply and strong demand.”

Let’s talk numbers

So, how do we break down these numbers?

The average rent new tenants in the private sector can expect to pay is €18.79 per m2, which is around €1,409 per month for a 75 m2 rental.

This time last year, that same rental property would have cost €17.10 per m2.

Which cities should I be worried about?

Hunting for a similarly sized home in the capital will set you back around €2,068, making Amsterdam the most expensive Dutch city to rent in, yet again.

READ MORE | These are the most affordable and expensive areas to buy a house in the Netherlands in 2024

However, rental prices are rising less rapidly in Amsterdam and Utrecht than they are in other Randstad cities — for example, in Rotterdam and The Hague.

And it’s worth checking out Eindhoven for less scary sums, as it’s the only major city where rents have decreased over the last year.

Fewer homes available

Right now, you don’t exactly have the pick of the bunch, as almost a third less homes are available for new tenants this year.

READ MORE | From next week Dutch landlords will find it much harder to raise your rent

“More and more private investors are choosing to sell their vacant rental homes instead of renting them out again,” Pararius writes.

What’s your experience of renting in the Netherlands like? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
These are the most affordable and expensive areas to buy a house in the Netherlands in 2024
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

