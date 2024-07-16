Rain and rent struggles might be two things the Netherlands just can’t shake, but their main difference? While rain falls, rent just keeps rising.

The housing site Pararius reveals that the advertised rents for properties in the private sector increased by almost 10% on average in just one year.

According to the report, the rising rents underline “the continuing pressure on the Dutch rental market, driven by limited supply and strong demand.”

Let’s talk numbers

So, how do we break down these numbers?

The average rent new tenants in the private sector can expect to pay is €18.79 per m2, which is around €1,409 per month for a 75 m2 rental.

This time last year, that same rental property would have cost €17.10 per m2.

Which cities should I be worried about?

Hunting for a similarly sized home in the capital will set you back around €2,068, making Amsterdam the most expensive Dutch city to rent in, yet again.

However, rental prices are rising less rapidly in Amsterdam and Utrecht than they are in other Randstad cities — for example, in Rotterdam and The Hague.

And it’s worth checking out Eindhoven for less scary sums, as it’s the only major city where rents have decreased over the last year.

Fewer homes available

Right now, you don’t exactly have the pick of the bunch, as almost a third less homes are available for new tenants this year.

“More and more private investors are choosing to sell their vacant rental homes instead of renting them out again,” Pararius writes.

