After more than 200 years, and with almost 2000 other bridges already lining the city, the residents of Amsterdam are getting something they’ve always wanted (aside from less TikTok tourism).

The municipality of Amsterdam and the broader North Holland transport region will jointly finance and build a bike bridge across the IJ, connecting Amsterdam-Noord with the inner ring of the city.

Amsterdammers will soon be able to save 10 to 12 minutes by cycling across instead of waiting and taking the ferry.

But before we crack open the beers, it’ll be quite a few years before we can finally cycle across the IJ.

Financing and planning

Planning and funding have already begun, but construction will only start as early as 2031 and will be ready as early as 2034. 😬

Isn’t it beautiful? 😍 Image: Gemeente Amsterdam

The Oostbrug (East Bridge) is estimated to cost €300 million, of which the municipality and transport region will each pay half.

In addition, Amsterdam will also reserve money to build and improve the cycling routes to and from the bridge.

More and more travellers

“There are a lot of homes and workplaces built in the whole region. The number of people who want to cross the IJ is increasing. The ferries can’t handle it.” says Amsterdam Alderman Melanie van der Horst.

Vandaag maakte Rijkspont 8 zijn laatste overtocht en kreeg een passend afscheid. Dit was onze laatste dieselpont. Al onze ponten zijn nu elektrisch.⛴️ pic.twitter.com/vTqvAHJYiT — GVB Amsterdam (@GVBnieuws) December 30, 2022

Translation: “Today, Rijkspont 8 made its last crossing and received a fitting farewell. This was our last diesel ferry. All our ferries are now electric.⛴️”

They expect between 20,000 and 25,000 people to use the bridge every day.

After the Oostbrug, the municipality already has plans for a Westbrug (West bridge) to connect the NDSM wharf in Amsterdam-Noord and the Danzigerkade in Amsterdam-West.

Would you use the bike bridges in Amsterdam? Tell us what you think in the comments below.