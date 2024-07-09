Amsterdam is finally getting THE bike bridge it has waited years for

Another win for accessibility 🎉

NewsEconomyPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
3d-model-rendering-of-a-bike-and-pedestrian-bridge-over-the-ij-in-amsterdam-the-netherlands
Image: Gemeente Amsterdam https://www.amsterdam.nl/nieuws/nieuwsoverzicht/vervoerregio-gemeente-betalen-fietsbrug/

After more than 200 years, and with almost 2000 other bridges already lining the city, the residents of Amsterdam are getting something they’ve always wanted (aside from less TikTok tourism).

The municipality of Amsterdam and the broader North Holland transport region will jointly finance and build a bike bridge across the IJ, connecting Amsterdam-Noord with the inner ring of the city.

READ MORE | Where to live in Amsterdam: the 2024 neighbourhood guide

Amsterdammers will soon be able to save 10 to 12 minutes by cycling across instead of waiting and taking the ferry.

But before we crack open the beers, it’ll be quite a few years before we can finally cycle across the IJ.

Financing and planning

Planning and funding have already begun, but construction will only start as early as 2031 and will be ready as early as 2034. 😬

3d-model-rendering-of-a-bike-and-pedestrian-bridge-over-the-ij-in-amsterdam-the-netherlands
Isn’t it beautiful? 😍 Image: Gemeente Amsterdam

The Oostbrug (East Bridge) is estimated to cost €300 million, of which the municipality and transport region will each pay half.

In addition, Amsterdam will also reserve money to build and improve the cycling routes to and from the bridge.

More and more travellers

“There are a lot of homes and workplaces built in the whole region. The number of people who want to cross the IJ is increasing. The ferries can’t handle it.” says Amsterdam Alderman Melanie van der Horst.

Translation: “Today, Rijkspont 8 made its last crossing and received a fitting farewell. This was our last diesel ferry. All our ferries are now electric.⛴️”

They expect between 20,000 and 25,000 people to use the bridge every day.

After the Oostbrug, the municipality already has plans for a Westbrug (West bridge) to connect the NDSM wharf in Amsterdam-Noord and the Danzigerkade in Amsterdam-West.

Would you use the bike bridges in Amsterdam? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

Feature Image:Gemeente Amsterdam
Previous article
Today’s weather finally feels like July (until the storms, hail and heavy winds hit)
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Today’s weather finally feels like July (until the storms, hail and heavy winds hit)

With temperatures in the high 20s and balmy humidity, you'd be forgiven for grabbing your swim shorts, sunscreen, and shades...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Today’s weather finally feels like July (until the storms, hail and heavy winds hit)

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
With temperatures in the high 20s and balmy humidity, you'd be forgiven for grabbing your swim shorts, sunscreen, and shades and heading to the...

Dutch Quirk #69: Use a cryptic symbol to mark someone’s work as correct 

Ellen Ranebo - 0
That test you studied your butt off for has finally been returned, and your Dutch teacher has marked your right answers with a…squiggle? A...

The best credit cards for expats in the Netherlands

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 1
Choosing the best Dutch credit card often involves wading through pages of information on interest rates, annual fees, and handy benefits.  In this guide, we’ve...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.