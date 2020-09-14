Greenpeace is calling for government aid to KLM to be completely withdrawn, arguing that no climate conditions are attached to the aid.

KLM received a €3.4 billion support package to help them survive the drastic dip in passengers that the coronavirus caused, reports RTL Nieuws. €1 billion of this was a direct loan from the state and the remaining €2.4 billion from banks guaranteed by the state.

Greenpeace argues that by supporting KLM, the Dutch government is supporting the massive amount of pollution caused by the company. “With extra money you keep it going and you take responsibility for the pollution,” a Greenpeace spokesperson said.

The Urgenda case

In 2015, Greenpeace won a court case which sued the Dutch government for their role in climate change, known as the Urgenda case. The court ruled that the Dutch government had to reduce emissions by 25% by 2020. Greenpeace is now hoping to link this case against aid to KLM to the Urgenda case.

Climate agreements

The support packages do, however, have some climate agreements in them. For example, by 2030 the flight company must reduce emissions per passenger kilometre by 50%. However, Greenpeace is pushing for strict agreements on how much CO2 the company emits every year. This amount, says Greenpeace, should be reduced each year.

Today Greenpeace will submit a summons to the state in order to try and resolve the issue outside of court. Summary proceedings will follow.

