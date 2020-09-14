Here’s a story with multiple layers: police officers had to stop a wedding procession in The Hague yesterday afternoon for multiple violations. The occupant of a nearby house wasn’t happy with this — so they pelted the police officers with onions.

The officers allege that the wedding procession drove through red lights, among other various offences. They pulled the cars aside on Ter Borschstraat to issue fines.

Lo and behold, an onion-wielding warrior stepped in, and launched the vegetables at the cops from a nearby house.

It’s unclear whether they were white, brown, or red onions — or if they could have been shallots instead.

But never fear, our loyal audience. The police arrested the feared onion-thrower. That’s one more criminal off the Dutch streets. It’s enough to make you cry.

Feature Image: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay