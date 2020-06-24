Last night, a group of 100 to 150 teenagers brought chaos on the streets of Helmond.

The youngsters threw fireworks and stones and police had to intervene, with 6 people being arrested, reports RTL Nieuws.

The mayor of Helmond declared an emergency order. What this means is that no one is allowed to be on the streets of the area in question until 6 AM, unless they have an urgent reason.

The problems started yesterday evening after there was a call on social media to participate in boxing matches on the streets.

Around 10 PM, the atmosphere became tense after which arrests were made. Five people were arrested for being violent and another was arrested for carrying a knife.

The police on the scene tried to respectfully make the teenagers disperse but to no avail. To resolve the situation, police dogs and the Police Mobile Unit (ME) was deployed.

Eventually, the group drifted apart and the police remained on the streets to maintain order.

Police baton stolen in Dordrecht

Another incident occurred last night in Dordrecht between some youngsters and the police. An officer was forced to pull out his firearm after the youngsters stole his baton. The incident occurred after the officer approached the young men about a noise disturbance. The whereabouts of the man who took the baton are currently unknown.

