Say what!? This Harry Potter star celebrated Carnival in the Netherlands this year

Accio een biertje! 🍺🪄

NewsEntertainmentPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
composite-image-of-harry-potter-star-celebrating-carnival-Netherlands
Image: Canva/DutchReview

Harry Potter and Dutch Carnival celebrations are two things we never quite thought we’d see in the same sentence, but the two worlds had a rather unexpected collision.

How? This year, Harry Potter star Josh Herdman turned up at Dutch Carnival celebrations in Gelderland.

“Today we’re going to get drunk.” Herdman told AD, who met up with the star and his wife at a café in Elst, Gelderland. “That’s the idea, and just chill.”

In true Carnival spirit, he had dressed up for the occasion — donning a wig and tracksuit reminiscent of Barrie Butsers from New Kids (a Dutch comedy series).

He and his wife were also joined by his distant cousin, a resident of Elst.

The actor is best known for playing Goyle

Herdman rose to fame playing Gregory Goyle (Karel Kwast) in the Harry Potter film series, where he was a minor antagonist to the titular Potter and one of Draco Malfoy’s two burly henchmen.

Reportedly, he had first tried out for the part of Harry’s cousin and childhood bully Dudley Dursley — a role that later went to Harry Melling (of The Queen’s Gambit fame).

“I didn’t hear anything for three weeks,” Herdman recounted to AD, “and then the director asked me back for the role of Goyle.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos/DutchReview
Previous article
Don’t eat the cookies! Jumbo is recalling these chocolate chip cookies due to possible metal fragments
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Don’t eat the cookies! Jumbo is recalling these chocolate chip cookies due to possible metal fragments

If your ideal Friday consists of a relaxing munch on a chocolate chip cookie, we would like you to hold...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Don’t eat the cookies! Jumbo is recalling these chocolate chip cookies due to possible metal fragments

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
If your ideal Friday consists of a relaxing munch on a chocolate chip cookie, we would like you to hold up for a second....

Ice-skating rinks in the Netherlands: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and beyond

Heather Slevin - 0
Looking for the best ice-skating rinks in the Netherlands? One of the most festive ways to enjoy the winter season has got to be...

5 things the Netherlands doesn’t have (but should)

Noah Bloem - 22
At DutchReview, we like to celebrate all of the wonderful things that make the Netherlands great, but let’s be fair: there’s also a lot...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.