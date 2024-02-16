Harry Potter and Dutch Carnival celebrations are two things we never quite thought we’d see in the same sentence, but the two worlds had a rather unexpected collision.

How? This year, Harry Potter star Josh Herdman turned up at Dutch Carnival celebrations in Gelderland.

“Today we’re going to get drunk.” Herdman told AD, who met up with the star and his wife at a café in Elst, Gelderland. “That’s the idea, and just chill.”

In true Carnival spirit, he had dressed up for the occasion — donning a wig and tracksuit reminiscent of Barrie Butsers from New Kids (a Dutch comedy series).

He and his wife were also joined by his distant cousin, a resident of Elst.

The actor is best known for playing Goyle

Herdman rose to fame playing Gregory Goyle (Karel Kwast) in the Harry Potter film series, where he was a minor antagonist to the titular Potter and one of Draco Malfoy’s two burly henchmen.

Happy Birthday to Josh Herdman (@Josh_Herdman)! He portrayed Gregory Goyle in the Harry Potter films. #HappyBirthdayJoshHerdman pic.twitter.com/BL3JJN1eaB — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) March 26, 2021

Reportedly, he had first tried out for the part of Harry’s cousin and childhood bully Dudley Dursley — a role that later went to Harry Melling (of The Queen’s Gambit fame).

“I didn’t hear anything for three weeks,” Herdman recounted to AD, “and then the director asked me back for the role of Goyle.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

