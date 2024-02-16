If your ideal Friday consists of a relaxing munch on a chocolate chip cookie, we would like you to hold up for a second. Specifically if you procured said cookie from a Jumbo supermarket.

Why? Jumbo is now warning that certain cookies may contain metal fragments.

They are asking that anyone who has bought these cookies do not eat them and instead return them to the store for a refund.

The cookies in question

So, which cookies should you be wary of? Jumbo is recalling the below own brand chocolate chip and double-chocolate cookies:

Image: Jumbo/Press Release

The recall applies specifically to packets with the following expiration dates and codes:

Product: Jumbo Chocolate Cookies

EAN code: 8718452181339

Expiration date: 05-09-2024

Product: Jumbo Double Chocolate Cookies

EAN code: 8718452671465

Expiration date: 13-9-2024

Does your packet match up? We’re afraid it’s time to replace your beloved cookie-munching time with a trip to Jumbo.

READ MORE | Cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands: the ultimate 2024 guide

The good news is you don’t need your receipt to claim your refund for your potentially dangerous cookies — score! 💪

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮