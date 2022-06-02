CultureRelationshipsSociety

Meeting your Dutch partner’s parents: all you need to know

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼

Meeting your partner’s parents can be nerve-racking at the best of times. However, meeting them in a foreign country where you don’t know the language and local customs is a whole other ball game. 

As an international, you might feel nervous about meeting your significant other’s Dutch parents. What will you say to them? Will you be able to communicate? Will they like you?

If you’re feeling a little lost and unsure, we’ve been there: so we gathered some tips to help you prepare!

The practicalities of meeting your Dutch partner’s parents 📚

Introductions can be a bit overwhelming, especially when it concerns the (potential) love of your life. Here are the main things we think you should be prepared for: 

How to nail the Dutch greeting 😙

First things first, the greeting. If your partner’s parents lurch forward and try to plant a kiss on your cheek upon arrival, never fear — this is a normal part of Dutch culture.

In the Netherlands, people typically greet each other with three kisses on the cheek (left-right-left). If you don’t get a kiss, you can expect a firm handshake.

Should you bring a gift? 🎁

A gesture is appreciated but isn’t mandatory. If you’d like to bring something, flowers, chocolates, or biscuits are always a good bet.

If you’re holding the meet-up in your own home make sure to provide everything — unlike in some cultures, it’s not a custom to bring a dish, dessert, or wine to lunch or dinner at someone’s house.

That’s not to say it never happens, but play on the safe side and don’t assume. 

What should you call your Dutch partner’s parents? 👋

In most cases, Dutch people are quite casual. Therefore, you can expect to be addressing them by their first names pretty quickly. 

Married or not, the Dutch regularly refer to their partner’s parents as their “in-laws” — weird right? So your mother-in-law is your schoonmoeder, and your father-in-law is schoonvader.

To make things weirder, the Dutch translations are literally “clean-mother” (schoonmoeder) and “clean-father” (schoonvader).

What will you talk about with your Dutch parents-in-law? 🎙

You can be sure that your partner’s parents will be curious about their child’s international partner.

Dutch people are known for being pretty open-minded and tolerant, so if you’re concerned about your cultural background, it’s probably not necessary.

two-young-males-are-meeting-the-parents-in-the-netherlands
The Dutch are known for being quite open-minded. Image: Depositphotos

When you sit down for your meal or refreshments, prepare to be bombarded with questions: Where are you from? How long have you been in the Netherlands? What brought you here? What do your parents do? Have you learnt any Dutch yet?

At first, the conversation might be a bit laboured. But as you each become more comfortable with each other, you’ll find common ground and be chatting away in no time.

READ MORE | Dating in the Netherlands: 6 things about dating the Dutch

As an international, being able to communicate effectively with your partner’s parents and family is a great incentive and reward for learning Dutch.

Speaking the language will also help you to feel more comfortable and integrated into the family, especially if you’re in it for the long term.

At the very least, you’ll all have something to laugh about when the family inevitably asks you to demonstrate what you’ve learnt so far at the dinner table.

There’s also a strong chance that your partner’s mom will offer you her kid’s old storybooks to help you practice your Dutch — Jip en Janneke here we come!

What to expect when meeting your new Dutch in-laws 🔮

The Dutch are very family-oriented. If you’re in a relationship with a Dutchie, you’re likely to spend quite a lot of time with their parents, and will probably be obliged to attend many family events — so you better get comfortable. 

Truth be told, meeting your Dutchie’s parents may not all be smooth-sailing. We’ve heard some horror stories of people struggling with cultural differences, awkward small talk, and being forced to eat food that they’re not comfortable with — like boterhammen for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

READ MORE | Dating a Dutchman! 13 reasons why it’s a good choice

Nevertheless, we hear far more stories of great kindness and hospitality. Besides, in all likelihood, you’ll get to see cute and/or embarrassing child and baby photos of your partner — and who doesn’t love that?

Overall, it’s good for both you and your partner’s parents to get to know each other and learn about your different cultures.

Our best advice is to be open-minded and make the most of the experience. And remember — your partner’s Dutch parents might just be nervous too!

If all goes well, they’ll be your schoonfamilie in no time. 

What was your experience of meeting your Dutch partner’s parents? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article21 epic day trips from Rotterdam: the ultimate guide
Next articleQueen Máxima jumps out of plane over Breda (and yes, there’s a video)
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Society

The Americans have learned of Dutch ‘Droppings’ and now they’re confused

Americans are discussing on Twitter the latest Dutch concept: dropping. Much like their fascination with other European concepts, including Dutch...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Culture

Orange fever: could Verstappen boost Dutch performance in F1?

Until recently, Formula 1 has been very much a European sport: The majority of Grands Prix have taken place on...
DutchReview Crew -
Culture

11 Dutch sports that are 100% weird (but wonderful)

There are many weird and wacky sports in the Netherlands that will make you raise your eyebrows and question Dutch...
Emily Burger -

What do you think?

2 COMMENTS

  1. Quite opposite experience overall about being bombarded by questions about me. Did I find the weird ones or there is something I should be worried about?! Ahahahaha

  2. As in many languages words can have different meanings, depending of their context.
    A bit simplistic to translate the word ‘schoon’ to ‘clean’, since here it means ‘mooi’ which in medieval Dutch can also mean ‘honourable’ , as a sign of respect.
    It is actually a translation from the French ‘belle-mère’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Society

The Americans have learned of Dutch ‘Droppings’ and now they’re confused

Americans are discussing on Twitter the latest Dutch concept: dropping. Much like their fascination with other European concepts, including Dutch...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Police issue Amber Alert for nine-year-old missing Dutch child

Gaelle Salem - 0
An Amber Alert was issued by the Dutch police on Thursday afternoon after Gino van der Straeten (9) was reported missing. The boy was last...

Beat the crowds at Schiphol? Not anymore, as airport bans early arrival travellers

Gaelle Salem - 0
The busiest airport in the Netherlands will block travellers from entering departure halls until four hours before their flight. Um, okay?    The controversial decision comes...

Schiphol Airport has released a forecast of busiest days expected this summer

Gaelle Salem - 0
Planning a holiday trip away from the Netherlands this summer? Well, you might want to take a look at this forecast first.  As you’ve most...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X