Heavy rainfall but little chance of storming in the Netherlands this week

Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
dutch-bike-in-the-rain
Image: Depositphotos

The coming days we will experience some stereotypical Dutch weather, with 50 to 70 millimetres of rain. 

After a few beautiful sunny days with scary warm weather, in the southern region of the Netherlands, there will be up to 100 millilitres of rain over the next 10 days. 

You can live in any part of the country, but the Dutchies will always have something to talk about. 👀☔️

It’s raining men!

Next week the Netherlands will be even more underwater than usual (is that even possible?). 

The monthly amount of weather has already fallen in most of the northern and central regions, and Mother Nature is far from finished 

We will have up to 150 millimetres of rain until the end of next week, which is more than what we are used to at this time of the year. 

In comparison, in the Netherlands, the average amount of rain is around 90 millimetres per month, according to NU.nl.

Rainy Europe

And it’s not just the country of rain experiencing a smaller monsoon — most of Europe will as well. 

On the north side of the Alps, between 100 and almost 200 millimetres of precipitation is calculated, but none of the big cities will survive it without rain.

READ MORE: Wat mooi: Amsterdam is the third-most romantic city in the world! 

Our German, Belgian, and French brothers and sisters will also experience some extremely heavy rain in January. 

The good news is that it looks like after four years, we will start the springtime season in spring with a normaal amount of moisture in nature. 🌱

No superstorm

Do you remember the heavy wind from the past few years?  

According to the weather forecast, this year we won’t have some 350 kilometres per hour wind experience, but with the Dutch weather, you never know! 

Are you ready to have a few cosy days in the rain? Tell us in the comments! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

