Dutch courage just became more expensive: Heineken raises prices

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Image: pongsirionkham/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/364537838/stock-photo-suphanburi-thailand-april-2020-heineken.html

The famous Dutch beer will become more expensive this year because the company incurred more costs. 😒 Thank god Dutchies don’t actually drink much of Heineken anyway.

The beer company has to spend more money on raw materials, energy, and transportation — increasing manufacturing costs by 10%, reports NU.nl.

Thriving under lockdown?

It’s unclear how much consumer prices will increase or whether prices will change worldwide or only in certain markets. With this in mind, less beer may be sold because of higher prices — but it’s not like the Netherlands will run out of options for good beer.

Even after raising prices last year, Heineken made €2 billion in profit which was 12% higher than in 2020. Lockdown had Dutchies desperate, we suppose. 🥲

Will you still be drinking Heineken after the price increase? Tell us what you think in the comments!

Feature Image: pongsirionkham/Depositphotos

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

