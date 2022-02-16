Dutch courage just became more expensive: Heineken raises prices

The famous Dutch beer will become more expensive this year because the company incurred more costs. 😒 Thank god Dutchies don’t actually drink much of Heineken anyway.

The beer company has to spend more money on raw materials, energy, and transportation — increasing manufacturing costs by 10%, reports NU.nl.

Thriving under lockdown?

It’s unclear how much consumer prices will increase or whether prices will change worldwide or only in certain markets. With this in mind, less beer may be sold because of higher prices — but it’s not like the Netherlands will run out of options for good beer.

Even after raising prices last year, Heineken made €2 billion in profit which was 12% higher than in 2020. Lockdown had Dutchies desperate, we suppose. 🥲

Feature Image: pongsirionkham/Depositphotos