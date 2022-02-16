Storms Dudley and Eunice are hitting the Netherlands, code yellow is in order

FeaturedNewsWeather
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
picture-of-yellow-windsock-at-the-beach-Netherlands
Image: RoonZ nl/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/fzjWFym9jjE

Buckle up, Nederland, because turbulent weather is here until Friday. Yup, not only one, but two storms are hitting the lowlands back to back — yikes.

That’s no regular bad weather outside today, as the country is currently experiencing the wind fields of storm Dudley which is set to arrive later in the evening according to NU.nl.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), i.e the Dutch national weather service, already placed the Netherlands under code yellow starting today. The forecast? Heavy wind gusts of 75-100 km/h and rain throughout the country. 😅

As Dudley rampages through the Netherlands until Thursday night coming from the southeast, Eunice is expected to make landfall on Friday with an uncertain course.

Harmless names, harmful winds

Although it’s not uncommon for storms to rage over one region back to back, the reports warn that in extreme scenarios, the wind could reach up to 140 km/h this week. 😱 

These extreme winds are mainly expected over the Wadden Islands.

The chances of snow, wet snow that is, are also in the stars for the far northeast of the country, reports Weerplaza.

So what can we expect in terms of disruption? Well, with the current Thursday and Friday outlook, we can place our bets on evening rush hours and traffic jams.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest weather news from the Netherlands.

Feature Image: RoonZ nl/Unsplash

Previous articleDutch courage just became more expensive: Heineken raises prices
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch courage just became more expensive: Heineken raises prices

The famous Dutch beer will become more expensive this year because the company incurred more costs. 😒 Thank god Dutchies...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Storms Dudley and Eunice are hitting the Netherlands, code yellow is in order

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
Buckle up, Nederland, because turbulent weather is here until Friday. Yup, not only one, but two storms are hitting the lowlands back to back —...

Dutch courage just became more expensive: Heineken raises prices

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The famous Dutch beer will become more expensive this year because the company incurred more costs. 😒 Thank god Dutchies don't actually drink much...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew - 38
Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Dutch government is...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X