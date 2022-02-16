Storms Dudley and Eunice are hitting the Netherlands, code yellow is in order

Buckle up, Nederland, because turbulent weather is here until Friday. Yup, not only one, but two storms are hitting the lowlands back to back — yikes.

That’s no regular bad weather outside today, as the country is currently experiencing the wind fields of storm Dudley which is set to arrive later in the evening according to NU.nl.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), i.e the Dutch national weather service, already placed the Netherlands under code yellow starting today. The forecast? Heavy wind gusts of 75-100 km/h and rain throughout the country. 😅

As Dudley rampages through the Netherlands until Thursday night coming from the southeast, Eunice is expected to make landfall on Friday with an uncertain course.

Harmless names, harmful winds

Although it’s not uncommon for storms to rage over one region back to back, the reports warn that in extreme scenarios, the wind could reach up to 140 km/h this week. 😱

These extreme winds are mainly expected over the Wadden Islands.

The chances of snow, wet snow that is, are also in the stars for the far northeast of the country, reports Weerplaza.

So what can we expect in terms of disruption? Well, with the current Thursday and Friday outlook, we can place our bets on evening rush hours and traffic jams.

Feature Image: RoonZ nl/Unsplash