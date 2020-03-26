New information about Dutch patients with coronavirus has been revealed. The statistics show that two-thirds of hospital admissions are 65-years old or more. One quarter is over 80-years-old.

The majority of patients who are hospitalised or who die have underlying conditions, in particular diabetes, heart conditions, or lung problems, according to the data.

However, we also know that children and young people are not necessarily safe from developing serious symptoms. Of the 1230 hospitalisations of coronavirus to date, 11 were children under the age of 10.

When it comes to deaths, 276 people have died from the virus so far. The youngest was 55-years-old, and 60% of deaths accounted for persons over the age of 80.

Let’s see the data

In the graph below, the yellow bar represents how many people in each age group have been hospitalised. The orange bar represents how many of the same age group have died from coronavirus.

Does gender have an impact?

We still don’t know whether coronavirus has a higher impact on men or women. The newest data could show that men die more often, with almost two-thirds of the admitted and deceased patients were men.

Ad

However, men could also just be more prone to infection. The ratio of men and women testing positive is approximately the same. But, this could be skewed by more healthcare workers, who are predominantly women, being tested. At this stage, it is too early to come to a conclusion on a gender divide for coronavirus.

How many had underlying conditions?

RIVM has detailed information on 164 of the 276 deaths. Of these 164, 90% had an underlying condition. 15 of the 276 patients had no previous issues.

The same goes for patients who were hospitalised. Of the 1041 known cases, 784 were known to have a condition that may have contributed. For 454 persons it is unknown.

What are your thoughts on the new data? Does it reassure you, or make you more anxious? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.