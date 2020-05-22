Despite being one of the most pro-LGBTQ countries in the world, homophobia is unfortunately still an occurrence in the Netherlands.

On Thursday evening, a gay man was stabbed with a shard of glass in Amsterdam East, reports NOS.

Attacked by a 14-year old

The gay man was on a canoe with another gay man, when a group of teenagers threw homophobic slurs at them.

When the two men stopped by the side of the canal to confront the teenagers, they were attacked.

The victim was stabbed with a shard of glass by one of the teenagers, who then ran away. He was then taken to the hospital.

The main suspect is only 14-years old, while the other two teenagers are aged 14 and 15 respectively. They were already known to the police for causing nuisances in the past.

The victim will press charges, and the police are currently investigating the case.

