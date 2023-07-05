Lines out the door again? Here’s how busy it will be at the Netherlands’ biggest airport this summer

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Feeling stressed and having flashbacks at the thought of flying from Schiphol Airport this summer? Don’t worry, the airport says that they’re prepared for the holiday rush this time. 

Summer holidays are right around the corner in the Netherlands, with families from the central region starting their school break this Friday. 

What does this mean? Kids are packing their favourite armbands, moms are perfecting the agendas, dads are getting ready to go into ‘airport dad-mode’, and Schiphol is getting ready to tackle some crowds. 

Yep, the Amsterdam airport announced that around a quarter more travellers (68,000 extra people) are expected to be buzzing around the airport this summer, compared to 54,000 last year, reports NU.nl.

Don’t cancel your flight just yet, though. Despite these anxiety-inducing numbers, Schiphol Airport says that it’s all systems go, and they are ready to manage the crowds. 

Thousands more security staff

Last year, the airport limited the number of vacationers due to a shortage of security staff — remember those long queues that went all the way outside? This year, however, Schiphol Airport’s security has come prepared. 

With thousands of new security staff hired, the airport says they are confident that travellers won’t face the same chaos, despite the increased crowds. 

In fact, travellers zipped right through security checks in less than 10 minutes during the May holidays. 

Still worried about the crowds at check-in, security, and passport control? 

For the smoothest experience, Schiphol Airport recommends vacationers check in online in advance, arrive on time (but not too early) at the airport, or, give the security check reservations a try! Yep, that’s a thing now. 

What has been your experience travelling through Schiphol Airport this year? Tell us in the comments below!

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

