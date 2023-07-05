Lines out the door again? Here’s how busy it will be at the Netherlands’ biggest airport this summer

Feeling stressed and having flashbacks at the thought of flying from Schiphol Airport this summer? Don’t worry, the airport says that they’re prepared for the holiday rush this time.
Summer holidays are right around the corner in the Netherlands, with families from the central region starting their school break this Friday.
What does this mean? Kids are packing their favourite armbands, moms are perfecting the agendas, dads are getting ready to go into ‘airport dad-mode’, and Schiphol is getting ready to tackle some crowds.
Yep, the Amsterdam airport announced that around a quarter more travellers (68,000 extra people) are expected to be buzzing around the airport this summer, compared to 54,000 last year, reports NU.nl.
Don’t cancel your flight just yet, though. Despite these anxiety-inducing numbers, Schiphol Airport says that it’s all systems go, and they are ready to manage the crowds.
Thousands more security staff
Last year, the airport limited the number of vacationers due to a shortage of security staff — remember those long queues that went all the way outside? This year, however, Schiphol Airport’s security has come prepared.
With thousands of new security staff hired, the airport says they are confident that travellers won’t face the same chaos, despite the increased crowds.
In fact, travellers zipped right through security checks in less than 10 minutes during the May holidays.
The queue to get to non-EU passport control at Schiphol airport right now#BrexitHasFailed pic.twitter.com/Q7rwQjq8Vf— David Patterson #LovingMyTone #NotMovingOn (@DeadEyeP_) June 24, 2023
Still worried about the crowds at check-in, security, and passport control?
For the smoothest experience, Schiphol Airport recommends vacationers check in online in advance, arrive on time (but not too early) at the airport, or, give the security check reservations a try! Yep, that’s a thing now.
What has been your experience travelling through Schiphol Airport this year? Tell us in the comments below!