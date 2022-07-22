CultureSociety

20 hilarious Dutch memes that will have you choking on your bitterballen

Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧
Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧

Who doesn’t love a good meme? Even boomers are getting into them!

We’ve already given you the lowdown on some other top-class memes about living in the Netherlands. Heck, we’ve even made some ourselves (yes, we’re down with the kids!).

But you can never have too many memes in your Dutch life, so here’s a rundown of the top 20 dankest, Dutchest memes.

1. Let’s start with this Dutch institution

A-meme-of-a-Dutch-person-sending-a-tikkie-for-a-small-amount-of-money
Image: Dutch Review/Canva

2. Because we all know that Dutchies are very good at saving money

A-Dutch-meme-with-two-of-the-same-cushions-at-a-different-price

3. Perhaps it has to do with loving their jobs?

Meme-of-a-water-cooler-but-with-Heineken-instead-of-water

4. Or their perfect use of air quotes

Man-using-air-quotes-when-saying-he-will-drink-one-beer

Translation:

“I’ll drink “one beer” tonight.”

5. This description of what everyone is thinking

A-what-everyone-is-thinking-meme-about-travelling-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Dutch Review/Canva

6. An answer to the big question

A-meme-with-a-map-of-Zeeland-and-scientist-discovering-old-zealand

7. This cultural shock

Meme-of-a-Dutch-man-cycling-on-flat-street-titled-hill
Image: Dutch Review/Canva

8. This appreciation for Dutch memes

A-Drake-meme-about-dutch-memes

Translation:
“Good old English memes.”
“Literally the same memes, translated into Dutch.

9. This perfect explanation

Meme-of-Borat-about-Dutch-vs-Belgium-beer
Meme-about-doctors-prescribing-paracetamol-for-everything

11. And we feel called out here

Meme-about-American-expats-who-move-to-the-Netherlands
Image: u/JuliguanTheMan/Reddit

12. …and here

Meme-of-expectations-vs-reality-of-living-in-the-Netherlands

13. When you learn one Dutch phrase

14. And are struggling with the rest

A-meme-of-the-word-tree-in-different-languages-compared-to-Dutch

15. But there’s only one reason to keep learning

A-Drake-meme-about-learning-Dutch

Translation:
“Learning Dutch because you live in the Netherlands.”
“Learning Dutch so you can read Dutch memes.”

16. This everyday occurrence

A-meme-about-stealing-bikes-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Dutch Review/Canva

17. I think I’m brand-new vintage

A-meme-about-which-Dutch-bike-are-you

18. Power has a different meaning here

A-meme-about-US-president-transport-vs-the-Dutch-prime-minister-on-a-bike

19. This common struggle

Meme-about-Dutch-bureaucracy
Image: Dutch Review/Canva

20. And finally, this familiar sight

Meme-of-a-dutch-seagull

And those are our top Dutch memes! If you’re hungry for more, check out these coronavirus memes that are bound to put a smile on your face.

What other unforgettable Dutch memes have we missed? Tell us in the comments!


This article was originally written in July 2021 and was fully updated in July 2022 for your reading pleasure

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous articleInternational students warned not to come to Amsterdam: 10,000 rooms short
Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧
Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧http://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

The Domino Day Sparrow might be the most ridiculous thing to ever happen in the Netherlands

A world record attempt. Four million dominoes. A lone sparrow. And a chain of events that led to a devastating...
Gaelle Salem -
Culture

The gem of the north: 8 free things to do in Groningen

Out of money, but looking for some amazing things to do in Groningen? Well, you're in luck, because there are...
Aurora Signorazzi -
Culture

Why is the Netherlands so flat? The complete explanation

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering how on earth the Netherlands is so flat, you’re not alone.  When I take a...
Emily Burger -

What do you think?

8 COMMENTS

  2. this thread is sure to anger a lot of dutchies, spelling mistakes, weird americanisms like saying we have only one type of beer?!?! and stuff like that hahahaha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

The Domino Day Sparrow might be the most ridiculous thing to ever happen in the Netherlands

A world record attempt. Four million dominoes. A lone sparrow. And a chain of events that led to a devastating...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

International students warned not to come to Amsterdam: 10,000 rooms short

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
In the latest episode of the Dutch housing crisis, students from abroad are being told to avoid Amsterdam — or they'll risk homelessness and...

The Netherlands has the fifth most powerful passport in the world. Where does yours rank?

Gaelle Salem - 0
It’s a great day to consider becoming a citizen of the Netherlands. The Dutch passport has been ranked as the fifth most powerful in...

Amsterdam vs. London: a comparison of two capitals

Freya Sawbridge - 0
Two renowned yet completely different cities separated by the North Sea. With rave reviews about both, it can be difficult to choose between them....

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X