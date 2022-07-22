20 hilarious Dutch memes that will have you choking on your bitterballen

Who doesn’t love a good meme? Even boomers are getting into them!

We’ve already given you the lowdown on some other top-class memes about living in the Netherlands. Heck, we’ve even made some ourselves (yes, we’re down with the kids!).

But you can never have too many memes in your Dutch life, so here’s a rundown of the top 20 dankest, Dutchest memes.

1. Let’s start with this Dutch institution

Image: Dutch Review/Canva

2. Because we all know that Dutchies are very good at saving money

3. Perhaps it has to do with loving their jobs?

4. Or their perfect use of air quotes

Translation:

“I’ll drink “one beer” tonight.”

5. This description of what everyone is thinking

Image: Dutch Review/Canva

6. An answer to the big question

7. This cultural shock

Image: Dutch Review/Canva

8. This appreciation for Dutch memes

Translation:

“Good old English memes.”

“Literally the same memes, translated into Dutch.“

9. This perfect explanation

10. Never related to anything more

11. And we feel called out here

12. …and here

13. When you learn one Dutch phrase

14. And are struggling with the rest

15. But there’s only one reason to keep learning

Translation:

“Learning Dutch because you live in the Netherlands.”

“Learning Dutch so you can read Dutch memes.”

16. This everyday occurrence

Image: Dutch Review/Canva

17. I think I’m brand-new vintage

18. Power has a different meaning here

19. This common struggle

Image: Dutch Review/Canva

20. And finally, this familiar sight

