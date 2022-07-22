20 hilarious Dutch memes that will have you choking on your bitterballen

Who doesn’t love a good meme? Even boomers are getting into them!
We’ve already given you the lowdown on some other top-class memes about living in the Netherlands. Heck, we’ve even made some ourselves (yes, we’re down with the kids!).
But you can never have too many memes in your Dutch life, so here’s a rundown of the top 20 dankest, Dutchest memes.
1. Let’s start with this Dutch institution
2. Because we all know that Dutchies are very good at saving money
3. Perhaps it has to do with loving their jobs?
4. Or their perfect use of air quotes
Translation:
“I’ll drink “one beer” tonight.”
5. This description of what everyone is thinking
6. An answer to the big question
7. This cultural shock
8. This appreciation for Dutch memes
Translation:
“Good old English memes.”
“Literally the same memes, translated into Dutch.“
9. This perfect explanation
10. Never related to anything more
11. And we feel called out here
12. …and here
13. When you learn one Dutch phrase
📸: /u/Vincent_vdb
(/r/ik_ihe) pic.twitter.com/M9Te2dfhYE
— WindmolenMemes 🇳🇱 (@WindmolenMemes) July 29, 2019
14. And are struggling with the rest
15. But there’s only one reason to keep learning
Translation:
“Learning Dutch because you live in the Netherlands.”
“Learning Dutch so you can read Dutch memes.”
16. This everyday occurrence
17. I think I’m brand-new vintage
18. Power has a different meaning here
19. This common struggle
20. And finally, this familiar sight
And those are our top Dutch memes! If you’re hungry for more, check out these coronavirus memes that are bound to put a smile on your face.
What other unforgettable Dutch memes have we missed? Tell us in the comments!
