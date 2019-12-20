Zooming through Europe in a metal pipe just became a lot more real. The European Hyperloop Center (EHC) could be built before the end of 2022, Hardt Hyperloop announced on Friday.

The centre will investigate and test whether the hyperloop could eventually replace short-haul flights, in a CO2 neutral way, with potential to have a huge impact on cutting our carbon footprint amidst continual climate strikes. That’s right – no more flight shaming!

A hyperloop allows vehicles to move through an electromagnetic drive system within a pipe – like a really, really fast train. The emerging technology is becoming a potential reality after millions of dollars in funding.

“From Amsterdam, you can travel with the hyperloop to Eindhoven in just fifteen minutes and you will be in Frankfurt within fifty minutes. In addition, twice as many people will fit in the hyperloop as in a current high-speed train,” says Hardt Hyperloop.

The centre will be built in the Groningen province, the Delft company said. Groningen was in the running alongside Zeeland, but the northern province emerged victorious. Millions of dollars in funding is making emerging technology a potential reality.

A three-kilometre track will be built at the test centre to test the transport system at a high speed.

“We are happy and proud that the EHC is coming to Groningen,” said Mirjan Wulfse, deputy for the province of Groningen. “The EHC will put Groningen on the map internationally as a testing ground for smart and green transport. It will also create more employment in our region.”

Construction of the EHC will start in 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Feature Image: Hardt Hyperloop/Supplied