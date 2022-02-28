In solidarity with Ukraine: more than 15,000 protesters at Amsterdam’s Dam Square

Last Sunday, more than 15,000 people protested on Dam Square in support of Ukraine. 🇺🇦

Ukrainian flags waved and the crowd chanted “Stop Putin, stop war,” reports the AD.

The protests were joined by young and old alike. Image: Alejandro Loar/Supplied

Demands for the government

Many organisations called for people to support Ukraine, which Russia invaded early on Thursday morning.

Anti-war protest in Amsterdam. No words needed. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/uAG9PUkqY3 — Burak Tümah (@TumahBurak) February 27, 2022

Activists kicked off with a speech: “A war against Ukraine is a war against Europe.” More speeches were held in Dutch, English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

The protesters’ main demands were to close the airspace over Ukraine and stop SWIFT payments to Russia.

In support of Ukraine. Image: anit.love/Supplied

Calling for peace

The Facebook page of the Peace for Ukraine campaign asked people to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, support refugees, and call for peace and freedom in Ukraine.

Organisations including Peace SOS, Migreat, and Free Russia NL collaborated to form the huge protest on Dam Square.

Organisers are planning more protests in the upcoming days and continue to demand closure of the Ukrainian airpsace and SWIFT payments to Russia.

