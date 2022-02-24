Dutch ministers in emergency consultation after Putin launches attack on Ukraine

Around 4 AM today, President Putin of Russia announced a “special military operation” and invaded Ukraine to “demilitarise” the country.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and several cabinet ministers condemned this act and will go into emergency consultations this morning, reports NU.nl.

Dutch response

Much like other European countries, Rutte announced that he was in close contact with the EU and NATO.

Nederland veroordeelt de Russische aanval op Oekraïne ten scherpste. We staan in nauw contact met EU/NAVO en andere bondgenoten. Onze gedachten zijn bij het Oekraïense volk. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) February 24, 2022 “The Netherlands strongly condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine. We are in close contact with EU/NATO and other allies. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.”

After Rutte meets with the ministers in the Netherlands, he will travel to Brussels for an EU summit concerning the situation. Meanwhile, the Dutch House of Representatives will meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The Netherlands has already allowed Dutch diplomats to leave Ukraine and stopped KLM flights to the country.

EU-approved sanctions on the way to Russia

Dutch cabinet ministers say Russia will “pay a heavy price” for its invasion of Ukraine. The EU approved a wide range of sanctions against Russia, which the Netherlands agreed to implement.

The EU is expected to target political, military, and financial interests, as well as propagandists, oligarchs, and banks, The Guardian reports.

